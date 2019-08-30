September 2019: Great Getaways

Take a peek inside the September issue, on newsstands now.

Great Getaways

STYLE SETTERS 2019

Our annual guide to some of the most fashionable people in Washington right now.

FEATURES

The New Trustbusters

They railed against the monopolies for years—but were never quite welcome in DC’s policy establishment. Then a bipartisan techlash took hold. Now Barry Lynn and his team are at the nexus of the suddenly fashionable fight. By Luke Mullins

How Washington is Your Candidate?

Which presidential hopeful has the most local cred in the city pols love to hate? Who’s got a house in Rehoboth? Who has a mom in Cleveland Park? Who’s married to a former Post re­porter? We collected the details and tallied the score. By Daniella Byck, Michael Schaffer, and Elliot Williams

“It’s a Whole Nother Level Of Darkness”

A bitcoin millionaire wanted a nuclear-attack-proof bunker under his Bethesda home. In exchange for startup funding, he convinced a tech-titan wan­nabe to dig him some tunnels. Then a fire broke out—and an angel investor became an angel of death. By William Brennan

Fall Weekends

34 ideas for colorful autumn outings—including foodie road trips, fantastic hikes, a train to wine country, and a modern-day castle. By Sherri Dalphonse

CAPITAL COMMENT

A History of Fumbles: With Dan Snyder’s tenure hitting 20 years, a look at the unexpected legacy of the team’s original owner.

Fantastic Voyage: An Arlington writer’s new book offers lessons from an epic family trip

Live from DC: Why CBS is moving its flagship news program to Washington

Marianne’s Faithful: These DC insiders are part of an outsider’s quirky bid for the presidency

School Daze: The newcomer among DC’s elite private schools.

WHERE & WHEN

The 18 performances and other events worth your time this month.

IQ

Interview: Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter explains why the venue has spent $175 million on an ambitious expansion

Cheat Sheet: The Basics: Go-Go

BEAUTY, HEALTH & STYLE

The Great Cover-Up: Why women in Washington—and more men—are dyeing their gray hair.

Toothless Claims?: Does it really matter which type of toothbrush or toothpaste you buy? We went to the drugstore with a dentist to find out.

TASTE

Thamee: A mom and daughter shine a spotlight on the bright, sour flavors of Burma

Quick Study: The sandwiches at Katsu Go channel a Japanese convenience store.

Quick Takes: First impressions of three bars that are as much about eating as about drinking

Mission Man: Two years ago, Nate Mook was a documentary filmmaker. Now he’s leading José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen.

HOME

Character Studies: Sure, it might be easier to rip everything out of an old house and start from scratch. But what’s the fun in that? These four homes, each from a different decade, show how you can embrace architectural history—while bringing it into the present.

The Briefing: Navy Yard and Southwest Waterfront: The riverfront neighborhoods are two of DC’s hottest. Here’s what you should know about them right now.

Off the Market!: The month’s luxury home sales.