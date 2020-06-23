Kate Buker and Aman Sharma opted for a brunch wedding, complete with summer squash arancini and slow roasted berkshire pork porchetta menu selections, and held the intimate celebration at one of their favorite DC restaurants, Iron Gate. “We wanted to have a smaller wedding that felt like us,” explains the couple. Adding that they “wanted a space that was beautiful on its own and special to [them].” So, when they learned that their go-to date spot, Iron Gate could also host weddings, they knew it was the perfect setting for their celebration. Check out their rustic restaurant soirée below to learn more about their delicious wedding-day menu, floral decor, and more.

How the Couple Met & Got Engaged

Kate and Aman found each other on the popular online dating site, Okcupid. Aman saw Kate’s profile and noticed that first, she had lived and taught English in India, (where the groom is from), second, she loved food, and lastly, she knew the lyrics to Warren G’s ‘Regulate’. “I messaged her and the rest is history,” says Aman. The couple dated for three years until Aman popped the question at another one of their favorite DC date-night spots, Maxwell’s Park.

The Brunch Wedding

Kate and Aman exchanged vows on the back patio of Iron Gate surrounded by 110 guests. Upon entering the ceremony, guests were offered a glass of sparkling to sip during the nuptials. After the first kiss as husband and wife, they held an indoor-outdoor brunch reception, where they served a variety of dishes from the restaurant’s menu. “Iron Gate did an amazing job with all our food for the day,” says the couple, adding that they had both passed hors d’oeuvres and a buffet, which featured a spread of Mediterranean bites. After the brunch reception, guests were invited to a “post-wedding casual happy hour” at Mission in Dupont. “It was a chance for everyone to relax and have fun,” explains the couple.

The Couple’s Favorite Wedding Details

Both Kate and Aman loved the atmosphere of their venue. It needed little decor to evoke an intimate and romantic setting, so they decided to just use a few florals, such as dahlias, ranunculus, hydrangeas, and pepper berry, to dress up the space and tie everything together. “The flowers made an already beautiful venue into something incredible,” says the couple.

Photographer: Coral Dove Photography | Venue & Caterer: Iron Gate | Florist: Uncloudy Studio | Invitations: Minted Cake: Heidelberg Bakery | Hair & Makeup Stylist: Andre Chreky Salon | Bride’s Attire: BHLDN | Groom’s Attire: Enzo Custom | Music/Entertainment: Ecstatic Entertainment (DJ); Amy Andrews Music (Live/Acoustic Music)

