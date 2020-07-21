Washingtonian Wellness Day
Looking for ways to unwind & do something great for yourself? Join us for the ultimate virtual wellness event — a full day for you to be your best self.
SCHEDULE:
8:30 AM
Morning Glow Meditation
Ready to kick start your day? We’ll be kicking off our Wellness Day with a very special guided “Morning Glow” meditation, hosted by The Glow Club. This 30 minute session is so energetic that it will actually replace your morning cup of coffee. Download the full meditation playlist before you join to get you ready to go! The meditation is led by:
Caitlyn Fox, Founder, The Glow Club
12:00 PM
Self Care & Healthcare: Expert Advise from Top Female Doctors
Have you been wondering about how to take care of your health during this pandemic? Well the doctors are in! Washingtonian’s own Mimi Montgomery will chat with the some of the area’s leading female physicians on the questions that are top of mind when dealing with women’s healthcare. Submit your questions when you register. Our speakers include:
Meredith Kapner, MD,Ob-Gyn, Advantia Health
Heather L. Johnson, MD, Ob-Gyn, Advantia Health
Lisa Shah, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Advantia Health
Mimi Montgomery, Associate Editor, Washingtonian
5:00 PM
Let’s Get Ready to Rumble!
End your wellness day with a fun and challenging workout that will get your sweating! This HIIT fitness class is modified so that you can do it from anywhere (including the comfort of your own home) and no equipment is required. Talk about the perfect pandemic routine! The class is led by:
Arnie Gaither, Talent Manager, DC Rumble
Thank you to Liv by Advantia Health for supporting our wellness initiative!
