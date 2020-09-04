This Event Is Hoping to Promote Inclusivity in DC’s Events Industry

The Washington, DC, event industry is coming together to promote inclusivity as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement. Earlier this summer, a number of webinars, such as DC Wedding Week’s Uncomfortable Conversation series, were produced for those in the events business, to discuss race relations and diversity needs, and to continue the conversation about Black Lives Matter. Beyond the Blackout was created to further move the needle by not only showcasing local black-owned, event-industry businesses, but also offering a networking opportunity to ensure that future projects, whether weddings or commercial events, are an equal mix of all the great talent in the DMV.

“Our goal is to increase connection and access for black and BIPOC-owned vendors, and provide opportunity for vendors of all races to truly come together to make our industry even better,” says Margo Fischer of Bright Occasions. Fischer teamed up with Melva LaJoy Jones, of LaJoy Plans, as well as the Anderson House team, to create this event. “What started out as a DM between myself and Melva at LaJoy Plans, with an idea to do more and go beyond the blackout [Blackout Tuesday] and beyond just participating behind the comfort of our own homes/screens, led us to creating this event,” she says. Beyond the Blackout: Creating Connections for the DC Event Community is taking place September 15 from 3 to 5 p.m.

For those who are interested in attending the event, here are the details.

It’s taking place both virtually and in-person at the Anderson House.

Guests can attend this event either in-person or remotely. It’s being held at the Anderson House near DC’s Dupont Circle, and will include a panel and virtual dance party. After the event, attendees can sign up for professional matchmaking in order to continue to network for the future. The in-person experience is following Covid-19 safety protocols and is limited to 50 guests.

Tickets are free.

Want to attend? Tickets are available via Eventbrite and are free. The professional matchmaking service is also free.

You can purchase tickets here.

The vendor list is filled with black-owned businesses.

Start networking now by checking out the list of vendors involved:

Photography: Rhea Whitney Photography

Venue: Anderson House

Planning & Design: Bright Occasions, LaJoy Plans, and Yes Event & Decor

Catering: GetPlated Catering

Cake/Dessert: Jenny Baked It

Florals: Pretty Petals Floral Design

Cocktails: Molecular Food & Cocktails

Music/Entertainment: Lucy Black Entertainment

Videography: Upper Octaves Productions |

Photo booth: PXL Booth

Join the conversation!