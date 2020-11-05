Where to Buy Thanksgiving Pies and Desserts Around DC

Thanksgiving will be different this year, but we’ll always have a thousand iteration of pumpkin desserts. This year, many local restaurants and bakeries are also getting creative, and letting customers go the DIY route. Here’s where to buy pies, cakes, dinner rolls, and breakfast treats.

Check out our full Thanksgiving takeout guide as well as our round-up of restaurants selling uncooked turkeys.

Anju

1805 18th St., NW

Feeling indecisive? This Korean hotspot in Dupont Circle is putting together a pie box ($32) that holds four four-inch pies: apple/ginger, banana/milk cream, pecan/bourbon, and goguma (Korean sweet potato). There are only 40 boxes available, and they’ll go on sale at 2 PM on Thursday, November 19.

Baked and Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson St., NW

The Georgetown bakery may draw lines for its cupcakes, but owner Teresa Velazquez’s pies here are stellar. Among the offerings this year: apple (crumb or double crust); cherry; and pecan/kahlua/chocolate chip. If you’re not feeling pie, there’s also pumpkin gingerbread ($30), pumpkin whoopie pies ($24), and—for the next morning—pumpkin doughnut muffins ($20). All pies are $55—return the glass dish and get $10 back—and must be picked up the day before Thanksgiving.

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE

Matt Baker’s casual new cafe in Ivy City—the sister to his tasting room Gravitas—is keeping it classic with two pies—caramel/apple crumb ($38) and pumpkin ($34). There are also bakers-dozen packs of chocolate chip cookies ($34) and snickerdoodles ($30); carrot cake ($21); and chocolate mousse cake ($21). On the savory side, look for parker house rolls ($22), focaccia ($14), and cornbread ($14). Order by November 23 and pick up by 5 PM on Thanksgiving day.

Bammy’s

301 Water St., SE

Besides Thanksgiving meal packages for two or four, this Navy Yard Caribbean spot is offering nine-inch pumpkin and pecan pies ($35 each), plus bottles of mulled wine ($33). Pickup is at the restaurant on Wednesday, November 25 from 12:30 to 5:30 PM.

Bayou Bakery

1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington

David Guas’s Courthouse bakery is churning out several kinds of pie: roasted-sweet-potato ($24); lemon chess ($24); pecan ($20); bacon-cayenne-and-pecan ($25); bourbon-chocolate-chip/pecan ($25); apple.; and Virginia peanut ($20). For breakfast, there are three loaves ($16 each)—banana/chocolate-chip, pumpkin-chai, and apple-cider-crumble. Guas’s buttermilk biscuits are also available in various sizes and flavors ($20 to $30 a dozen). There’s a chance to win two pies by entering a raffle ($10 donation) supporting Guas’s Chefs Feeding Families initiative. Order by Monday, November 23 for pickup by noon on Wednesday, November 25.

Best Buns

4010 Campbell Ave., Arlington; 8051 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

At the Great American Restaurants group’s bakeries in Shirlington and Tysons, you’ll find pumpkin cupcakes ($3.15-$3.75 each) and pumpkin cheesecake ($42). Order with 48 hours notice.

Bistro Bis

15 E St., NW

The French bistro near the Capitol has a pie sale every year. This Thanksgiving, the flavors are lemon-chess (a staple at chef/owner Jeff Buben’s former restaurant Vidalia), bourbon-pecan, and pumpkin-spice ($25.95 each). Order for pickup or delivery on Wednesday, November 25 and Thanksgiving day.

Black Market Bistro

4600 Waverly Ave., Garrett Park

Not feeling pumpkin pie? At this folksy American dining room, you’ll find pumpkin cheesecake ($30), fudge cake ($30), and gingerbread loaves ($12). For breakfast, you can stock up on apple coffeecake ($15) and there are biscuits ($12) and dinner rolls ($12) by the dozen. Call in your order (301-933-3000) by 2 PM on Friday November 20.

BlackSalt

4883 MacArthur Blvd., NW

The Palisades seafood market/restaurant is selling several kinds of pie: pumpkin ($34), apple streusel ($33), pecan ($35), and Key-lime ($35), along with a derby pie ($39) made with chocolate, walnuts, and bourbon. There’s also housemade ice cream ($9 per pint), plus brownies ($16 per dozen), a few different cookies ($14 per dozen), and dark-chocolate/almond brittle ($10 per half pound). Order by Saturday, November 21 for pickup on Wednesday, November 25.

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave., NW

Mark Furstenberg’s Van Ness bread bakery serves one of the top apple pies in town. You’ll find that, plus pumpkin and bourbon-pecan versions ($28 each). Dinner rolls are $10 a dozen. Order for pickup, which is available through Thanksgiving day at noon.

Cafe Riggs

900 F St., NW

The pretty brasserie at the Riggs hotel is doing vegan and regular meal packages, but you can also order pecan, pumpkin, apple pies ($35 each) a la carte.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley, NW

Amy Brandwein’s CityCenterDC Italian restaurant has a bunch of options. On the traditional side, there’s apple pie ($35) and vanilla gelato ($9 per pint). Or, celebrate with coconut cream pie ($35), an almond-scented pear frangipane tart ($40), or ciambellone ($35), a citrusy cake with toasted meringue. For breakfast, there’s pumpkin bread ($12) and cranberry/walnut scones ($15 for six). Order by Monday, November 23 for pickup on Wednesday, November 25 between 5 and 9 PM.

Convivial

801 O St., NW

Besides a fixed-price three-course menu, Cedric Maupillier’s French/American spot is offering whole apple pies ($38) with maple and whipped creme fraiche. Order for pickup on Thanksgiving day between 11:15 AM and 7:30 PM.

Cork Wine Bar & Market

1805 14th St., NW

There are three pies available at this 14th Street wine bar/market: double-crust apple ($30), pumpkin ($25), and pecan pie with a shortbread crust ($25). Order here.

Elle

3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Pastry talent Lizzie Evelyn is planning lots of traditional sweets at this Mount Pleasant bakery/cafe: pumpkin pie with candied pumpkin seeds ($36), chocolate/bourbon/pecan pie ($39), and apple pie with almond/oat topping ($36). There’s also her much-praised (and gluten-free) honey/goat-cheese cake ($35). Grab a pint of maple whipped cream ($7) on the side. Breads include caramelized-onion/walnut ($9), country sourdough ($8), and a dozen housemade potato rolls ($14). Order by noon on Friday, November 20 for pickup on Wednesday, November 25 between 10 AM and 4 PM.

Georgia Brown’s

1306 18th St., NW

The Southern dining room on McPherson Square will make pumpkin pie ($35); cognac bread pudding ($55); bourbon/pecan pie ($40); and peach cobbler ($40). On the bready side, there are buttermilk biscuits or cornbread sticks ($15 each), both served with peach butter. Order by Friday, November 20 for pickup at the restaurant on Wednesday, November 25 between 10 AM and 7 PM.

Henry’s Soul Cafe

1704 U St., NW; 5431 Indianhead Hwy., Oxon Hill

This U Street soul food spot and its Oxon Hill sibling put out a mean plate of turkey wings, along with DC’s most famous sweet-potato pie ($13.99). Order it either ready-to-serve or in bake-at-home kit form ($23.99—enough for two pies). Order for a specific pickup time between Sunday, November 22 and Wednesday, November 25.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St., NW

This downtown dining room pretty much serves pie exclusively for dessert any time of year. You can get whole versions (all $44.95) in many flavors, including pumpkin chiffon. My personal favorites: Boston cream; Key-lime; coconut cream; and the streusel-topped apple. Order for pickup Tuesday, November 24 or Wednesday, November 25.

Kinship

1015 Seventh St., NW

Pastry chef Anne Specker rides the line between sophisticated and nostalgic at this elegant French-American restaurant. There’s currently a Tock waitlist for the Thanksgiving offerings here, which include salted-caramel/apple pie; ginger-molasses-pumpkin pie; chocolate-pecan pie; caramel corn; and apple streusel oat bars.

Livin’ the Pie Life

2166 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington

Folks line up to this snug Arlington shop year round for sweet and savory pies, and they often sell out. Thanksgiving flavors include apple-caramel-crumb ($34), brown-sugar pumpkin ($29), pumpkin/praline ($32), and mile-high chocolate ($34). If you’re interested in buying one from here, order it early. Pickup days are Wednesday, November 18 through Saturday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 23.

Mah Ze Dahr

1201 Half St., SE

This New York-based bakery just opened in the shadow of Nationals Park. Pies include apple-crumble ($39); pumpkin ($39); and pecan ($45). There is also cheesecake ($55), lemon meringue cake ($60), and chocolate cake ($55), plus six-packs of cookies ($11). Order 48 hours in advance for pickup from Monday, November 23 until 4 PM Thanksgiving day.

Mercy Me

1143 New Hampshire Ave., NW

The South American (ish) all-day cafe from the Call Your Mother/Timber Pizza crew has a slew of breakfast and brunch items (like its excellent guava-filled vigilante pastries), plus panela/pumpkin pie ($32); apple/cajeta pie ($35); and pints of sea-salt ice cream ($12). Order for pickup on Tuesday, November 24 and Wednesday, November 25.

NRG Provisions

This delivery arm of the Neighborhood Restaurant Group (Red Apron, Iron Gate, Bluejacket, etc.) is selling autumnal decorate-at-home cupcake ($15) and cookie ($14) kits, plus slice-and-bake cookies ($15), and four pies: French silk ($35), pumpkin ($32), Dutch apple ($35), and pecan ($35). For the next day, there are bake-at-home cinnamon rolls ($20 for five) and biscuits ($13-$16.50). Order for delivery or pickup from Monday, November 23 to Wednesday, November 25.

Officina

1525 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 1120 Maine Ave., SW

There are apple ($35), pecan ($35), and pumpkin ($25) pies at Nicholas Stefanelli’s Italian market in the Wharf and Georgetown, but if you’re not feeling that, go for tiramisu ($24) or a make-at-home cannoli kit ($20). Bags of cookies ($20), peanut brittle ($10), and a few breads and rolls are also available. Order for pickup on Wednesday, November 25 or Thanksgiving day.

Pie Shop

1229 H St., NE

There are 13 sweet (and several savory) pies from here, including roasted-apple/cinnamon chess; sweet-potato/coconut; winterberry, a mix of pear, cranberry, and blueberry; and, most intriguingly, a vanilla custard pie made with fudgy Baltimore Berger cookies (all are $33). Order for pickup here.

Pie Sisters

3423 M St., NW

It’s all pie all the time at this Georgetown shop, and there are plenty of choices. If you’ve been dreaming of having a banana-cream ($36) or Nutella-cream pie ($37) on your holiday table, this is your place. There are gluten-free and lactose-free options, too. Order by 6 PM on Saturday, November 21 for pickup until noon on Thanksgiving day. They’ll have some pies available for walk-ins.

Praline Bakery

4611 Sangamore Rd., Bethesda; 965 Seventh St., SW

The French bakery in Bethesda and at the Wharf will have pumpkin pie ($25), pumpkin cheesecake ($29), chocolate cream pie ($29), and pecan pie ($28), plus six-packs of brioche buns ($18). Order by November 23 for pickup on Thanksgiving day between 11 AM and 3 PM.

Red Truck Bakery

8368 W. Main St., Marshall; 22 Waterloo St., Warrenton

The Fauquier County bakeries are known for their boozy cakes, breakfast sweets, and a whole range of pies. There are four styles of apple pie ($29 each), sweet-potato/pecan with bourbon ($32), the pumpkin pie that won our food team’s taste test many years ago ($29), and the rarely seen mincemeat pie ($31) made with brandy and suet. I recommend the rum cake ($26) and caramel/pecan bundt ($32). The shops will have a limited number of pies for walk-ins, but they recommend pre-ordering early. You can also have any baked goods shipped to you.

Ris

2275 L St., NW

You can get pies in two sizes—6 inch or 9 inch—at this West End dining room. On the pie menu: apple ($18 to $32), cranberry-curd ($18 to $32), pumpkin ($16 to $30), and bourbon/chocolate/pecan ($18 to $34). There are seasonal sorbets and ice creams (salted caramel, cranberry, apple cider) for $9 a pint. Order by 2 PM on Monday, November 23 for pickup Tuesday, November 24 or Wednesday, November 25 between 1 and 5 PM.

Tail Up Goat

1827 Adams Mill Road, NW

The turkeys at this Adams Morgan favorite are already sold out, but you can still get the sweet stuff: honey-nut/squash pie, apple caramel pie, and pecan/chocolate-chip pie ($46 each). There are dinner rolls ($10) and cornbread ($11), too. Order by Friday, November 13 for pickup on Wednesday, November 25 between 10 AM and 4 PM.

Tatte

1200 New Hampshire Ave., NW

The sleek new Boston transplant is offering prettily decorated pumpkin ($35; also available in a nut-free version), apple ($35), and pecan ($40) pies, plus morning-after treats like bake-at-home cinnamon rolls ($14) and cinnamon/walnut coffeecake ($38). Order by 8 PM on Friday, November 20 for pickup between Monday, November 23 and Wednesday, November 25.

Thompson Italian

124 N. Washington St., Falls Church

The olive-oil cake at this family-run Falls Church spot is one of the best desserts in the area, and for the holiday you can get it whole ($45) or by the slice ($10). Same goes for offerings like pumpkin tiramisu ($10 to $25). Certain desserts—apple/cinnamon bread pudding ($28), brown-butter/cranberry tart ($40), and an Italian apple torte ($40)—are only available whole. There’s also sorbet ($6) in flavors like red-wine/pear or apple-cider, plus bourbon-pecan-pie and salted-caramel gelato ($6). Order for pickup on or before Wednesday, November 25.

Join the conversation!