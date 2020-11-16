2 Steal-Worthy Reception Styles for Your Outdoor Micro-Wedding

Wedding Planner Kim Newton of Kim Newton Weddings teamed up with a variety of local vendors to create not just one, but two different tablescape settings at Shadow Creek. Photographer, Audra Wrisley of Audra Wrisley Photography captured the swoon-worthy reception displays that showcase two different outdoor aesthetics. One leans more on the classic side with a pretty (and popular!), blue-and-white color scheme, where the other is perfect for those searching for rustic, romantic-inspired micro-wedding ideas. Whether you’re planning a mini-mony followed by an intimate sit-down dinner with just a few guests or something else on the smaller-scale for your upcoming nuptials, check out this oh-so gorgeous styled shoot for all kinds of inpso!

A Classic Blue-and-White Theme

For the past year, we’ve been seeing a lot of Washingtonian couples use the blue-and-white ginger jar pattern as inspiration for their wedding theme. So, this classic blue-and-white reception table style is perfect for those who are planning a micro-wedding and want to incorporate the trending design. Navy paper goods with white calligraphy paired with blue floral linens easily created a unique ginger jar-inspired tone. Modern blue and white China were also used to give off a classic vibe and bistro lighting was strung along the patio’s ceiling for a romantic touch.

Kim Newton explains that the major inspiration behind the shoot was because smaller weddings are the inevitable right now due to the pandemic. Therefore she wanted to team up with fellow DMV-are vendors and showcase some tabletop layout ideas at a local venue where people may have not thought about holding a smaller dinner reception there. “The two locations where we [set up the] tables no one has ever had a dinner reception [there] and I wanted to show the options,” explains Newton. She chose Shadow Creek because the property had a lot of options where she and other vendors could get creative. “I have dreamed of doing dinner under [Shadow Creek’s] porch with bistro lights,” says Newton, “However, it has never been done before, therefore no has seen or knows that it can be done.”

Rustic Elegance

Open pasture gave this reception table setup a different backdrop. Blush paper goods added to the rustic, yet feminine theme, as well as glass cylinder candle centerpieces and soft white florals and fresh greenery. A modern acrylic calligraphed sign evoked a more contemporary touch to a typical rustic setting. Place settings included gold flatware and a one-tiered fondant-frosted cake decorated with florals was showcased to complete the overall aesthetic.

The Details:

Photographer: Audra Wrisley Photographer | Venue: Shadow Creek | Planning and Design: Kim Newton Weddings | Floral Design: Wild Green Yonder | Cake: Liberty Baking Co. | Paper Goods: Wild Hearts Calligraphy | Signage: Leah Letters | Rentals: Select Event Group | Tabletop Rentals: Emerson and James | Linens: Nuage Designs | Lighting: Dan Goldman Events

