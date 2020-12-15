Catherine, a marketing consultant from Ridgefield, Connecticut, and Shane, an attorney from Bethesda, met their first week as freshmen at Notre Dame, where they were introduced by the woman they asked years later to be their matron of honor. Their friendship grew, a romantic relationship started to brew, and eventually they went on their first date, where the newly 21-year-old Shane was legally able to order some bubbly. They dated for five years before Shane proposed at a scenic overlook by the George Washington Parkway, where he’d pulled over pretending to have car trouble. From there, they celebrated with friends and family whom Shane had arranged to have join them at his parents’ house. Immediately, they began planning their elegant, wintery black-tie wedding.

The Winter-Inspired Wedding Details

On the big day, Catherine got ready at the Willard InterContinential, where her bridesmaids put on black, floor-length gowns, and she slipped into green velvet Jimmy Choo pumps—in keeping with the celebration’s black, white, green, and persimmon color scheme—before traveling with her dad in a 1966 Rolls-Royce to join her groom at the church. After the nuptials, the pair traveled a few miles in the Rolls to their country-club reception, which featured a bourbon bar in lieu of a signature drink. When it came time for dessert, cake—in Biscoff-cookie and almond flavors—was sliced and served in to-go boxes (fork included!) that read dig in!—a reference to bride’s great-aunt’s signature phrase—for loved ones to enjoy either at the reception or at home.

The Winter-Inspired Color Palette

For their black-tie wedding, Catherine and Shane chose a sophisticated, winter-inspired palette of black, white, green, and gold with rich-orange accents.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Quebec, Canada.

The Details

Photography: Maria Vicencio Photography | Venue: St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church at Gonzaga High School (ceremony); Columbia Country Club (reception); | Planning: Alyssa Thomas Events | Florist: Petals by the Shore | Invitations: The Inviting Place | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Hair & Makeup: Kelley Small of Amie Decker Beauty (hair), Amie Decker of Amie Decker Beauty (makeup) | Attire: Legends by Romona Keveza, Garnish Boutique (bride); Nordstrom Made, Nordstrom (groom); Amsale, Bella Bridesmaids (bridesmaids) | Music/Entertainment: Amaretto | Transportation: Bovex Limousine Worldwide | Videographer: Harrison Films

