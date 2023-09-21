When to Book DC’s Hottest Restaurant Reservations

Some of the DC area’s hottest restaurants can book up in minutes for prime times. Want that coveted Friday at 7 PM reservation? It’s helpful to plan in advance and know exactly when reservations go live. So, we’ve done the legwork for you to find out when some of the area’s most sought-after spots release new reservations. Also keep in mind many places leave space for walk-ins, particularly if they have a bar or patio, and you can set an alert on the major reservation platforms for cancellations.

Albi

1346 Fourth St., SE

Reservations for each month open via Resy on the 1st of the previous month at midnight. For example, November tables open up at midnight on October 1.

Anju

1805 18th St., NW

Reservations are released via Resy on a rolling basis 21 days in advance at noon.

The Bazaar by José Andrés

1100 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Reservations open up to 255 days in advance via SevenRooms.

Caruso’s Grocery

914 14th St., SE

Reservations open up via OpenTable 60 days in advance just after midnight.

Causa

920 Blagden Alley, NW

Reservations are released via Tock on a rolling basis two months in advance at 11 AM.

The Dabney

122 Blagden Alley, NW

Reservations are released via Tock on a rolling basis 30 days in advance at noon.

Daru

1451 Maryland Ave., NE

Reservations are released via Resy on a rolling basis 30 days in advance at midnight.

The Inn at Little Washington

309 Middle St, Washington, Va.

Reservations are released via Tock six months in advance at noon on the first of the month. For example, reservations for April will be released October 1 at noon.

L’Ardente

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Reservations are released via Resy on a rolling basis 60 days in advance at midnight.

Lutece

1522 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Reservations are released via Resy on a rolling basis 30 days in advance at 11 AM.

Maydan

1346 Florida Ave., NW

Reservations are released via Resy on a rolling basis 21 days in advance at 10 AM.

Minibar

855 E St., NW

Reservations for each month open on the 1st of the previous month at noon via SevenRooms. For example, November tables open up at noon on October 1.

Oyster Oyster

1440 Eighth St., NW

Reservations for each season are released four times per year via Resy. Seats for September through late November went live in July. December through early March reservations will become available at a yet-to-be-determined date in mid-October. Follow the restaurant’s Instagram page for updates.

Pineapple and Pearls

715 Eighth St., SE

Reservations for each month open via Resy on the 1st of the previous month at noon. For example, November tables open up at noon on October 1.

The Red Hen

1822 First St., NW

Reservations are released via Resy on a rolling basis 30 days in advance at midnight.

Sushi Nakazawa

1100 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Reservations go live via Resy on a rolling basis 14 days in advance at noon.

Sushi Taro Omakase Counter

1503 17th St., NW

Reservations are released one month in advance (for example, October 1 for November 1) at midnight by emailing omakase@sushitaro.com with your name, requested date and time, and party size. Requests are granted based on the order they arrive in the restaurant’s inbox.

Any other restaurants we should add to the list? Email us.

