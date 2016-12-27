5 DC Store Openings in 2016 That Had Us Like YAASSSS

While 2016 probably won’t go down as anyone’s favorite, one thing that happened this year that we’re not complaining about was the addition of some great retailers to the DC region. From international chains that were first-to-market to small boutiques that are getting their start right here in Washington, these are our favorite store openings of 2016—plus a couple we’re looking forward to in 2017.

Uniqlo

After a years-long build-up as we waiting for it to arrive in our area, Uniqlo finally opened at Tysons Corner Center at the end of October. From their heattech clothing that provides warmth without bulk to their apparel for men, women, and kids, to their free pants hemming, there were plenty of reasons we couldn’t wait for the Japanese retailer to make its Washington, DC debut.

REI

The 51,000-square-foot REI flagship store—which opened in October in NoMa—may not have a rock-climbing wall, but it does have a La Colombe coffee shop inside, where you perk up while you peruse the fleet of bicycles or test sleeping bags or just explore the building for remnants of the space’s former legacy as the Uline Arena.

Tuckernuck

After launching online from their Georgetown offices, our favorite resource for preppy, all-American style, Tuckernuck, finally got a brick-and-mortar home in Georgetown in early October. With a monogram bar so shoppers can personalize everything from blouses to denim and a selection of men’s apparel and accessories, the new storefront is everything we’ve loved about the online shop brought to life.

Bucketfeet

Not only is the Shaw store chock-full of cool sneakers, but each patterned pair has its own unique story, depending on the artist who designed it. The collaboration between Bucketfeet and over 40,000 artists around the globe creates an interesting intersection between beauty and function, and we love that artists receive commission for every pair of their sneakers that’s sold. Plus, Bucketfeet has also worked with local artists, creating a shoe with No Kings Collective and decorating their storefront with a mural by MasPaz.

SJP Collection

When we heard Sarah Jessica Parker was opening her first-ever boutique right here at Maryland’s MGM National Harbor, we were equal parts surprised and excited. The fact that it was a celebrity’s store made it notable, the collection of shoes in all shades and shapes made it memorable.

Coming Soon…

We’re excited for not one but two H&M sister brands—& Other Stories and Cos—to open in Georgetown in 2017. While & Other Stories was slated to open in Georgetown in the fall, the opening date has since been pushed back. Cos is expected to open in Georgetown in the spring, and we can’t wait to get our hands on all the long, lean, modern designs.

