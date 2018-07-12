Located halfway between the Wharf and Navy Yard, D.C. United’s new $500 million stadium will soon attract fans of the Black-and-Red to Buzzard Point. The area is already known for Nationals Park, which is two blocks away, but Audi Field—where one of the biggest sports stars in the world will soon play—gives fans another great reason to hang out by the waterfront.

José Andrés is overseeing dining at the stadium itself and has confirmed that the pupusas that were so popular at the team’s old home RFK will remain part of the concessions lineup. A fan plaza right outside the main gate will feature a beer garden, live music, and food trucks selected by Andrés. And for fans hoping to explore the area surrounding the stadium, there is plenty to do.

Food and Drink

Bardo Brewing

25 Potomac Ave., SE



The two-acre, open-air brewery is perfect for relaxing with a pint before or after matches. The 750-seat beer garden is dog-friendly, and nearby food trucks keep patrons satisfied.

Bluejacket Brewery

300 Tingey St., SE



The Navy Yard brewery is a hot spot for its wide selection of craft beer and outdoor grill area. The menu features burgers (beef and falafel), fried mumbo chicken sandwiches, and wings.

The Salt Line

79 Potomac Ave., SE



With its waterfront patio, this New England-inspired seafood house is great for lobster rolls and oysters. You can grab a martini while waiting for a table overlooking the Anacostia River.

Del Mar

791 Wharf St., SW

Reserve a table at this Spanish seafood restaurant at the Wharf, #3 on our 100 Very Best Restaurants list. Owned by Fabio and Maria Trabocchi, guests can expect delectable slices of Ibérico ham, langoustines, and creamy paella.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

701 Wharf St., SW

Looking for something a bit more casual? Head over to Hank’s waterfront location for cocktails, delicious wines, and shareable plates of fried oysters and calamari. The large patio is perfect for sipping cold brews by the water in the summer heat.

Agua 301

301 Water St., SE

This Mexican spot by Yards Park is known for its strong cocktails and wide range of small plates and taco platters. It provides a great view of the waterfront and is the ideal spot for your pre-game brunch.

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water St., SE



Summer in DC is hot. And it will likely be even hotter as you cheer on the Black-and-Red. Cool off after the game with a few scoops (or a bunch of scoops) of fun flavors like citrus Sichuan peppercorn and espresso colada.

Due South and Due South Dockside

301 Water St., SE

If you can’t score tickets to see a game at the stadium itself, this Southern-inspired waterfront restaurant has a bar with flatscreens for you to shout at instead. It also has delicious ribs, shrimp and grits, and pulled pork nachos to indulge in.

Whaley’s

301 Water St., SE



Stop by this brightly-colored bar for crudos, clams, and seafood-friendly cocktails. Built in the historic Lumber Shed building, cousins Nick and David Wiseman opened this waterside spot with beautiful sunsets in mind—the large window front and patio invite plenty of natural lighting.

Attractions and Activities

Trapeze School

1299 New Jersey Ave., SE

Yes, you read that correctly. A block away from the Navy Yard Metro, an alternative workout space is available for you to fly through the air. Safely, of course. The school has helpful beginner classes and advanced sessions for the more seasoned flyers.

Steadfast Supply

300 Tingey St., SE

Get some shopping done at the retail store located in a warehouse right next to Bluejacket. Independent brands and local designers rotate their selections regularly in this trendy establishment, which began as a pop-up before becoming a permanent fixture.

The Wharf Boathouse

690 Water St., SW

The nearby waterfront docks offer kayaking, paddle-boarding, and yoga classes, all available through the Boating In DC. Additionally, a ferry is available to take visitors from the Wharf’s Recreation Pier to East Potomac Park, which has golfing, fishing, and picnic areas.

US Navy Museum

736 Sicard St., SE

With over 5,000 artifacts and exhibits detailing the 240-year history of the US Navy, this is the flagship museum of 10 naval museums across the nation.

Parking

The stadium is located at 100 Potomac Ave. SW, a 10-minute walk from the Navy Yard Metro Station. There are an estimated 6,500 parking spots in the area, and United partnered with SpotHero to provide 3,700 parking spots in nearby lots, which fans can use on a game-to-game basis or purchase as a full-season pass.

On match days, the stadium will have a bike valet, and secure bike parking is available on the southwest corner.

The first match at Audi Field is on July 14, at 8 PM EST against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Elliot Williams Editorial Fellow Elliot joined Washingtonian in January 2018. An alum of Villanova University, he grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Syracuse to pursue a master’s in journalism. His work has also appeared on Syracuse.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Catholicnews.com. He lives in Eckington.