7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Valentine’s Day vibes are heating up early at Iron Gate’s love song-themed “tunnel of love” bar starting Friday. The $13 cocktails are named after serenades like Mary J. Blige’s “You Are My Everything.” Lyrical romance extends to the menu with dishes like a poached egg panino inspired by Prince’s Breakfast Can Wait. For decor: Tiger Beat-style heartthrob posters around the restaurant.

Hosts scrambling to pull together an A+ Super Bowl party can enroll in Salamander Resort & Spa’s Tailgating 101 course on Saturday. The $79 class runs from 2 PM to 4 PM with beer-braised bratwurst, buffalo wings, and crock-pot chili lessons on the syllabus.

The first Saturday in February is Peru’s National Pisco Sour Day. Imbibe at Pisco y Nazca with half priced pisco sours all day, or go to José Andrés‘ China Chilcano from 11 AM to 4 PM for $5 glasses of the citrusy cocktail.

If Saturday feels eerily familiar, blame the déjà vu on Groundhog Day. Mourn six more weeks of winter or toast upcoming spring at Radiator with complimentary tarot card readings and themed drinks from 5 to 10 PM. Sample the Bill Murray special (a can of beer and shot of tequila) or sip the rum and Aperol-filled Punxsutawney Phil, an ode to the fuzzy forecaster.

No hibernation here: embrace the wintery weather at Ice Yards on Saturday from 1 to 5 PM. The $10 tickets includes one wine or beer upon entry with cocktails, food vendors, and local brews inside Yards Park. Fundraising events include a Polar Plunge for the brave, and there will also be an attempt to break the record for DC’s largest group shot ski.

Chilly weather meets chili cook off on Sunday from 6 to 10 PM at Jack Rose Dining Saloon’s Super Bowl party. The $50 ticket purchases unlimited chili, craft beer, and four flat screen televisions. Cook-off stews range from classic beef to pozole verde. The rooftop is also open with no entry fee for a la carte food and drink.

Build an appetite NFL-style at the St. James sports complex on Sunday with pre-game flag football. Purchase tickets for the Super Bowl party (4 to 10 PM; $40 in advance or $50 at the door) and dive into the all-you-can-eat buffet serving up game day favorites like pizza, wings, and build your own nachos courtesy of Vim & Victor.

And heading into next week…

Ring in Chinese New Year on Monday at the Royal with Tiger Fork bartender Ian Fletcher mixing up cocktails made with medicinal Chinese herbs from 8:30 PM to 1 AM. Guest chefs Kevin Tien of Himitsu and Kyirisan’s Tim Ma are helming the kitchen from 8:30 PM to midnight, serving sweet n’ sour pork belly buns and beef chow mein.

The Source hosts an all-out Chinese New Year bash on Tuesday with some of the city’s top chefs and bartenders. On the docket: a whole pig roast from Sloppy Mama’s BBQ, a Japanese whisky luge, Rhone wine bar, dumpling station, and Chinese-inspired eats from the talents behind Momofuku, Doi Moi, Poca Madre, the upcoming Oyster Oyster, and more. Tickets, which include food and drink, are $85. Also look for a dumpling making class and dim sum brunch hosted by chef Russell Smith on Saturday, February 9.

Truffle shuffle over to America Eats Tavern, China Chilcano, Jaleo, Oyamel, and Zaytinya for ThinkFoodGroup’s truffle festival starting on Monday. The restaurants are adding truffles to menu favorites and presenting new dishes spotlighting the luxurious ingredient for the next two weeks or until supplies run out.