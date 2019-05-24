This Couple’s DC Wedding Is The Definition of Classic Style

Michelle Dickson and Todd Betor’s DC wedding at the DAR takes chic to a whole new level.

Before their gorgeous DC wedding, Michelle and Todd were coworkers. They met when Todd bumped into Michelle at the printer machine—where he instantly became smitten. “I was immediately struck by Michelle and kept finding excuses to talk to her in the office,” says Todd. From small talk to coffee breaks and sushi lunches, the two finally became a pair after Todd surprised Michelle with a coffee on her desk and asked her out. “We have not looked back since,” says Michelle.

When they began planning their swoon-worthy DC wedding, they wanted a “classic black-tie wedding without the stuffiness” and were able to achieve an elegant aesthetic with the help of a neutral color scheme that was accented with pops of pink peonies, gold decor, and lush greenery. Along with their timeless color palette and stylish decorations, Michelle and Todd served a delicious plated dinner duo featuring seared steak and sea-salt-crusted salmon—yum! If those details haven’t satisfied your wedding taste buds just yet, check out more of their big day below.

Couples planning a DC wedding should definitely take some notes from Michelle and Todd’s black tie event.

Invitations featured gold calligraphy on crisp white paper to match the couple’s classic wedding theme.

Greenery was used to accent the couple’s florals in a subtle (and trendy!) way.

To make the big day even more special, Todd surprised Michelle and her ‘maids while they were getting ready with Champagne and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Michelle’s mom helped with the finishing touches.

Michelle looked stunning in a satin A-line gown accessorized with a V-neckline. She completed her DC wedding-day look with her hair pulled back in a chic updo.

Her bouquet was filled with pretty florals, such as snapdragons, peonies, poppies, and anemones.

Todd looked dapper in a black tuxedo accessorized with a pink-peony boutonniere.

Before they headed to the altar, the couple opted for an adorable first look.

When planning their wedding, it was important to the couple that their guests would also have a great time celebrating. So, they surprised their guests with late-night snacks, such as grilled cheese sandwiches, fries, and dipping sauces.

Bridesmaids wore blush chiffon gowns in a variety of different necklines.

Groomsmen also looked handsome in matching black tuxedos.

Fun fact: Todd popped the question to Michelle at the Jefferson Memorial where he arranged for a professional photographer to capture the entire proposal. Afterwards, the couple headed to an engagement dinner at Fiola, then ended the night with celebratory drinks at the Gibson with their closest friends.

A welcome sign greeted guests as they entered the Daughters of the American Revolution Memorial Hall.

The ceremony site featured an assortment of florals, such as a magnificent fireplace arrangement.

White peonies tied to Chiavari chairs were used as aisle markers.

Michelle and Todd were all smiles as they exchanged vows.

After the ceremony, the couple held a formal sit-down reception that featured round tables dressed in white linens, Chiavari chair seating, and soft, romantic lighting.

Michelle’s favorite detail from her DC wedding were the Champagne-filled flutes that doubled as escort cards.

Tabletops were decorated with candle votives and gold vases overflowing with florals, which easily complemented the elegant setting.

French 75 cocktails and Bourbon Sidecars were served as the couple’s signature drinks, and a three-tiered almond cake filled raspberry jam and adorned with hand-piping details was cut and served, as well.

After Michelle and Todd’s DC wedding, they spent their honeymoon road tripping throughout France.

The Details:

Photography: Audra Wrisley Photography

Venue: Daughters of the American Revolution | Event Planning & Design: L&L Events | Florist: Cedar & Lime | Invitations: The Dandelion Patch

Caterer: Purple Onion Catering | Dessert: Buttercream Bakeshop | Hair & Makeup Artist: Best Face Forward Bride’s Attire: Sareh Nouri | Groom’s Attire: Read Wall | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Azazie Groomsmen’s Attire: Black Tux Music/Entertainment: Dapper DJs

Videographer: SkipperFilms | Lighting: Frost DC