Here are this season's top wedding dress trends.

Searching for new wedding dress trends for 2019? From floral appliqués to embellished pantsuits, this season’s bridal designs offer feminine flair.

Brides will fall in love with these 2019 wedding dress trends.

Wedding Dress: Justin Alexander

Royally Off The Shoulder

Off-the-shoulder gowns expose shoulders for a romantic and princess-inspired wedding-day look. See more of our favorite off-the-shoulder gowns from this season here.

Gowns counter clockwise from upper left: Wtoo by Watters, Morilee by Madeline Gardner, Sareh Nouri, Liancarlo

Wedding Dress: Jenny Yoo

A More Conservative Plunge

This 2019 wedding dress trend let’s brides take the plunge with a bit more security. Check out our other favorite sexy, (but safe!) deep V necklines here.

Gowns from left to right: Legends Romona Keveza, Leanne Marshall, Ines Di Santo

Wedding Dress: Sareh Nouri

Flower Power

Floral appliqués add dimension and movement to gowns to evoke a flirty and feminine look. These designs are perfect for an outdoor setting, too! For more sweet and romantic gowns, check out these wedding dresses adorned with pretty floral appliqués.

Gowns from left to right: Monique Lhuillier, Lela Rose, Reem Acra, Jenny Packham

Wedding Dress:Jenny Yoo

The Era Of The Overskirt

Brides can switch things up from ceremony to reception by opting for a wedding dress with an overskirt. Here’s several gowns with overskirts that will definitely wow the crowd.

Gowns from left to right: Amsale, Liancarlo, Morilee by Madeline Gardner

Wedding Dress: Oscar de la Renta

A Chic Alternative Neckline

This modern neckline is a chic alternative to the classic sweetheart neck we’ve seen in past seasons. See more structured necklines here.

Gowns from left to right:Ines Di Santo, Alexandra Grecco

Pantsuit: Oscar de la Renta

Fashion-Forward Pantsuits

Bridal pantsuits are totally changing the game when it comes to wedding-day fashion. From tailored styles to suits with sexy sheer lace, here are a few more reasons why we think this 2019 wedding dress trend is here to stay.

Pantsuit from left to right: Lela Rose, Justin Alexander, Reem Acra

Wedding Dress: Reem Acra

More Sky-High Slits

Thigh-high slits are letting legs take center stage, à la Jennifer Lopez style. Check out these leg-baring wedding dresses for more inspiration.

Gowns from left to right: Jenny Packham, Bliss by Monique Lhuillier, Oscar de la Renta

This article appears in the Summer/Fall issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

Join the conversation!