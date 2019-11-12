Where To Get Takeout Thanksgiving Pies and Sweets Around DC

Let’s be real: A Thanksgiving dinner is nothing without the wafting scent of a pumpkin pie. But not everyone has mastered the flaky crust—or the timing (and planning) that’s required to roast a turkey and bake dessert. Luckily, these local bakeries and restaurants are here to help out.

Casolare, 2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW; Prima, 7280 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda; Alta Strada, 465 K St., NW; Alta Strada, 2911 District Ave., Fairfax

Schlow Restaurant Group pastry chef Alex Levin is once again hosting his pop-up bakeshop to support the Sexual Minority Youth Assistance League. Find classic Thanksgiving pies—such as caramelized apple, candied pumpkin, and honeyed pecan—for $40, and cranberry challah bread for $18. Available for pickup at certain Schlow restaurants (see above) or inside-the-beltway delivery.

1052 Thomas Jefferson St., NW

Few DC bakeries do pies as well as this Georgetown spot, which is offering fall flavors like apple-cranberry-crumb, chocolate-oat-caramel, and cranberry cheesecake from $52. Each pie is baked in a glass dish—return it and you’ll get some money back.

1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington

Pastry chef David Guas is serving up pumpkin-chai and apple-cider crumble loaves for $16, alongside lemon chess ($24) and bacon/cayenne/pecan ($25) pies. Place your order by 10 AM on November 25 and pickup by noon on Wednesday (order by Thursday, November 21 and you get 15 percent off).

8051 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

The Great American Restaurants group’s new Tysons bakery has pies like pumpkin ($19), pumpkin cheesecake ($40), and bourbon pecan ($32). Order before November 25 for pickup on November 27.

3126 12th St., NE

This neighborhoody bar/restaurant is putting out a Thanksgiving catering menu that features pretzel bites with truffle oil ($40) and several pies ($30 each), including chocolate-chip/pecan with caramel/ bourbon sauce and sweet-potato-and-marshmallow-meringue. There’s also a spiced cheesecake with an Oreo crust ($30).

901 Slaters Ln., Alexandria; 818 N. Quincy St., Arlington

These whimsical Virginia bakeries have both dessert and breakfast options. Grab an order of cinnamon buns ($20) or sweet-potato biscuits ($16.50), plus caramel apple cake ($25), pecan pie ($35), and molasses cookies ($15). Order for pickup before Sunday, November 24.

1250 Ninth St., NW

Pastry chef Tiffany MacIsaac is serving pies throughout the month of November. Flavors include chai/pumpkin with brown sugar whipped cream and pepitas ($35), and cinnamon-dulce-apple ($35). Order at least 72 hours in advance before November 27.

1405 T St., NW

Find Cuban treats like rum cake with lime meringue ($29) alongside options like brownies and key-lime pie with a cookie crust. You can also grab a box filled with a selection of baked goods or individual desserts ($25, serves six).

3221 Mt Pleasant St. NW

Order a walnut-sage loaf ($8) or a dozen potato rolls ($12), then move onto pies like classic pumpkin ($30), chocolate/pecan ($35), or blueberry with pecan-oat crumble ($32). Pastry chef Lizzy Evelyn’s much-praised honey/goat-cheese cake ($35) is in the mix, too. Place orders by noon on November 22 for pickup on November 27 between 10 AM and 4 PM.

406 H St., NE; 1370 Park Rd., NW

Vegan baker Doron Petersan offers egg-free and butter-free sweets from her both her bakery and diner-style restaurant. Among the offerings: ginger/lemon cake ($60), monkey bread donuts ($16), and pumpkin pie ($25).

4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW

Seasonal ice cream flavors include apple-butter/oatmeal-cookie, whiskey/toasted-marshmallow, pumpkin-spice/espresso and a vegan sesame halva. You can also grab cones and caramel sauce to go.

Little Red Fox 5035 Connecticut Ave., NW

Pies ($30 each) come in classic flavors: pumpkin, chocolate chess, double-crusted apple or rosemary/pecan pie. Pick up Tuesday, November 26 or Wednesday, November 27. Pearl Dive Oyster Palace 1612 14th St., NW

One of our favorite pecan pies in town comes from Jeff Black’s Southern-inspired restaurant. It and other pies—including salted-caramel/dark chocolate, maple/pumpkin, lemon meringue, and spiced apple—are going for $35. Order before noon on Tuesday, November 26 for pickup on Wednesday, November 27.

1595 I St., NW

Try chef Jackie Suter’s is baking such fall-themed pies ($25 each) as blood-orange/pecan, dulce de leche/ pumpkin, chocolate silk, and lemon chess. Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance and can be picked up from 11:30 AM to 3 PM on Monday, November 25 through Thanksgiving Day.

709 D St., NW; Union Market, 1309 Fifth St., NE; 8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax

If you’re on bread duty, you can snag housemade tigelles and butter biscuits. Dessert options include pecan or Dutch apple pie. Order online before Thursday, November 21.

2275 L St., NW

Ris Lacoste’s West End restaurant is offering pies like pumpkin ($29), bourbon/chocolate/pecan ($33), and apple ($31). Want it a la mode? There’s also toasted-marshmallow or maple/walnut ice cream ($9 a pint). Order before 5 PM on Sunday, November 24 for pickup on the Tuesday, November 26 and Wednesday, November 27.

Food & Friends’ online pie shop is the only place we know that’s doing a “Sky pie”—a salted- caramel/brownie pie with a dash of sea salt ($45). There’s also pumpkin ($28), sweet-potato ($28), apple ($28), and pecan ($38). The purchase of each pie buys a days worth of meals for someone with a critical illness. Order before Thursday, November 21, and pick up from a variety of sites.

