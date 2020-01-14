Shot at the luxe, 5-star hotel in downtown DC, The St. Regis, our tablescape feature offers plenty of reception table ideas for couples planning their wedding in the DMV. For the photoshoot, we invited some of the top wedding vendors to spend the day inside the hotel’s Astor Ballroom, which included chandelier lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows, and rich, red carpeting. Before arriving on set, we gave each planner a specific style, from boho chic to timeless preppy, and watched these pros use their expertise and creativity to craft picture-perfect table settings. Check out our styled shoot below, or get your hands on a copy of our latest issue, to not only learn how their creations came to life, but also to get some wow-worthy reception table ideas, too.

Photography throughout by Kate Grewal Photography

Modern Romantic

Styled by Sarah Kazemburg Events & Styling

“Graphic, floral chargers layered with marble china for a modern yet romantic edge,” says Sarah Kazemburg. “We concentrated organically styled floral arrangements [by Sweet Root Village] in shallow compotes on the ends of the table, and mixed romantic calligraphy with bold, structured lettering. A less traditional belly band place card [by Steph B. & Co.] tied it together.”

What is this style about?

“This concept balances romantic elements such as florals and candlelight with unexpected elements inspired by modern fashion, art, or interior design,” says Kazemburg.

Boho Chic

By Cherry Blossom Weddings & Events

“White macramé, textured flowers, pampas grass, and ’70s-inspired colors (burnt orange and moss green) for that retro vibe were a must,” says Alex Pare. “Placing the runners this way framed each place setting and allowed more macramé to be seen. We couldn’t get enough of the pampas grass [by Edge Floral Event Designers],and placed it at each setting with a geometric menu card [by Artisan Matchmaker.]”

How do you get this look?

“This aesthetic is about finding balance pairing elements you love. Start with a color and texture, and build. Using flowers in several different colors, textures, and shapes gives a pretty yet free-spirited look. Darker flowers create a more dramatic feel, and all-greenery leans more natural—keep it interesting with vases of different sizes,” says Pare.

Colorful Whimsy

By Grit & Grace

“The color-blocking linen was the jump-start to this eclectic look,” says Laura Ritchie. “Red and pink together is a bold statement seen all over the red carpet this awards season. Tempering the hot colors with cool silver-blue [drape, flowers, and chandelier by Amaryllis Floral & Event Design] brings it back to earth, jolted with midcentury-modern gold brass and light cheetah print, too.”

What makes this work?

“Layering unexpected patterns in different scales creates a unique look reflective of style, traditions, memories, or travels,” says Ritchie.

Timeless Preppy

By Anne Kelley Events & Design

“This classic palette of creams, green, black, and white was inspired by Ralph Lauren, whose styling has stood the test of time,” says Anne Kelley. “Boxwoods [in the chair wreaths and backdrop, accented with a tick-stripe wallpaper and flowers, by Toulies En Fleur] add traditional elegance. Centerpieces were full of neutral florals, thin black candlesticks, and gold touches. A clean design will always feel timeless.”

How do you get this look?

“A monogram is a quintessential preppy touch. Calligraphy—and scroll-style place cards on each Champagne flute—adds a classic feel. We aimed for ‘less is more,’” says Kelley.

