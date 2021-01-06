These DC-Area Bars and Restaurants Have Temporarily Closed During the Pandemic



Since the pandemic began in March, a number of DC-area businesses have decided to hit pause for weeks, months, or longer in hopes health and business conditions will improve. Winter has brought on the biggest hibernation thus far as Covid numbers are rising, temperatures dropping, and new restrictions on indoor dining are enacted. (This list doesn’t include restaurants that are temporarily closed until DC’s indoor dining ban is slated to lift on January 15.)

Boundary Stone – Bloomingdale’s beloved pub closed at the end of November citing winter and all of its pandemic woes. The family-run operation hopes to pour its many whiskeys and beers again in 2021.

China Chilcano – Many of José Andrés’s Penn Quarter restaurants are open, though ThinkFoodGroup reps say the Peruvian spot remains in hibernation due to lack of outdoor space or a streatery.

Coconut Club – After several creative pandemic pivots—including Subbies, a stellar sandwich ghost kitchen—chef/owner Adam Greenberg announced the island-themed restaurant’s fall and winter hibernation in October.

Corduroy – Chef Tom Power’s pioneering Shaw restaurant went into winter hibernation, though you can still order soups for cold nights (and check out Clos Du Roy, Power’s outdoor pop-up in the alley).

Daily Grill – The national American chain has temporarily closed its locations near Dupont Circle and in Bethesda.

Declaration Shaw – Owner Alan Popovsky decided to temporarily close the Shaw location of his pizza restaurant in October. He tells Washingtonian that he may change the concept for a reopening (a Navy Yard branch remains open).

Electric Cool-Aid – The new, all-outdoor Shaw drink garden toughed it out until mid-December and is expected to start pouring its many frozen drinks again come spring.

Hazel – The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Mediterranean spot in Shaw is closed “for the foreseeable future.” In the meantime, you can find some Hazel-style drinks and food from their online marketplace.

H2 Collective venues – In September, hospitality entrepreneurs Eric and Ian Hilton announced they’d close six of their popular U Street and Logan Circle bars after Halloween “for the foreseeable future.” American Ice Company, The Brixton, Echo Park, The Gibson, Marvin, and Players Club all remain closed.

Last Call Bar – Bar-woman Gina Chersevani announced last call at her NoMa bar in late November, with hopes to return in spring.

Left Door – A sister of the Passenger, barman Tom Brown’s Logan Circle cocktail haunt is on “winter break” as of December.

The Monocle – A Capitol Hill fixture since 1960, the restaurant has temporarily closed in the pandemic.

Plume at the Jefferson – Both the luxury hotel near the White House and its Michelin-starred restaurant remain dormant since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently a spring 2021 reopening is projected.

Punchbowl Social – The multi-tiered Ballston entertainment emporium, bar, and restaurant is temporarily closed as of December 24. Only two of the national chain’s locations are currently open.

Minibar – José Andrés’s two Michelin-star tasting room remains closed since the beginning of of the pandemic. Adjoining cocktail lounge Barmini has reopened, testing the waters with limited tastings and, currently, takeout cocktail and bites.

Not Your Average Joe’s – The chain announced they’ll close several locations in January, including Arlington and Bethesda, according to the MoCo Show.

The Passenger – Shaw’s self-described “no bullshit cocktail bar” has been pouring delicious, unfussy drinks and Chartreuse since 2009—and we hope, again soon.

Pineapple and Pearls – Chef Aaron Silverman has put his two Michelin-star destination on pause since the pandemic began. He’s since reopened Rose’s Luxury and Little Pearl. This fall, Silverman told us: “We are targeting a February opening but that comes with a Covid asterisk.”

The Pug – H Street’s snug, whiskey heavy bar closed at the beginning of the pandemic. Currently Peregrine espresso is operating a daytime coffee shop at the watering hole while it remains shuttered.

Quarry House Tavern – Silver Spring’s beloved basement dive went above ground this summer with a beer garden, but is currently closed for on-premise guests and has hit pause on their

Ristorante Tosca – Downtown’s fine dining stalwart opened and closed a few times since March before announcing a months-long hibernation. When it remerges in spring, owner Paolo Sacco says to look for a revamped the dining room and menu for a “lighter” concept.

Smoke & Barrel – The barbecue spot in Adams Morgan may or may not reopen. Owner John Andrade closed in November with “hope towards finding a more functional and financially viable way to move forward.”

Sonny’s Pizza – The Park View pizzeria and beer garden is closed through January.

Solly’s Tavern – The low-key U Street bar recently announced a winter hiatus, with a projected March reopening.

Tastee Diner – After reopening in June, the Bethesda diner has temporarily closed, according to Bethesda Magazine.

