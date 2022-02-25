Photos From the 2021 Washingtonians of the Year Luncheon

The 50th annual Washingtonians of the Year luncheon, sponsored by Deloitte, took place on Thursday, February 24 at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel. After hosting a virtual version of the event in 2021, this year’s event brought together the current honorees, their guests and past Washingtonians of the Year in an in person celebration. The luncheon serves as a way to celebrate the accomplishments of this esteemed group of individuals who are striving to improve the communities they live in. Every year, Washingtonian chooses 10 individuals to honor.

Catherine Merrill, CEO & President of Washingtonian, opened the program and remarked upon the 50 year legacy of this award. 2008 Washingtonian of the Year Doreen Gentzler emceed the program and introduced each of the honorees, who received a personalized plaque and a framed cover from their photo shoot with Washingtonian. All honorees also gave remarks during the program describing the work they do and thanking their supporters.

This year’s luncheon was supported by Deloitte and Managing Partner Jeremy Blank was in attendance. As part of their sponsorship, Deloitte gifted every attendee a copy of Work Better Together: How to Cultivate Strong Relationships to Maximize Well-Being and Boost Bottom Lines by two Deloitte experts.

Congratulations to our 2021 Washingtonians of the Year!



Jonathan Allen, Defensive Tackle, Washington Football Team & Donor, Sasha Bruce Youthwork

Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, Artist, In America

Linda Jessup, Founder, Parent Encouragement Program

Tommy McFly, Host, Real.Fun.DC and NBC4 “The Scene”

Radha Muthiah, President & CEO, Capital Area Food Bank

Courtney Clark Pastrick, Board Chair, Clark Enterprises and A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

Congressman Jamie Raskin, US Representative for Maryland

Safi Rauf, Founder & President, Human First Coalition

Mariflor Ventura, Founder, Casa Mariflor

Deborah Guns Wimberly, Executive Director, Living Wages of Washington

Thank you to our sponsor: Deloitte

Thank you to our partners: Volanni Florals and Sugar Rex

All photos by Dan Swartz/Revamp