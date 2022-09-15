Send Us Nominations for 2022 Washingtonians of the Year

Every year since 1971, our magazine has honored Washingtonians of the Year—local heroes who make our region a better place to live. Know a good candidate? Fill out the submission form below, and see the following FAQs for what makes a great nominee, deadlines, and more.

What makes a Washingtonian of the Year?

We’re looking for local heroes: people who have dedicated themselves to making our region a better place. We’ve honored well-known personalities and celebrities, but we’re also looking for super volunteers, nonprofit leaders, inspiring teachers, and others whose impactful work may not have made headlines.

What if a nominee is based in the Washington area, but is changing the world elsewhere?

While we love to hear those inspiring stories, Washingtonians of the Year are specifically honored for making an impact in our region.

Good to know! What are some other things to consider?

We tend to look for honorees who are going above and beyond their job description—so not just a CEO who’s getting paid to be a CEO. That being said, we’ve honored founders of companies and leaders who are transforming their organizations for the better. We also like to honor individuals in all corners of our region: DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland.

If my nominee isn’t chosen this year, should I nominate them again?

Absolutely, you can nominate a person multiple times. We also keep a database of past nominees for consideration—there are only 10 winners per year, and many more qualified candidates.

What else is important to know?

All honorees are kindly asked to attend the Washingtonians of the Year luncheon in January. This is not a ticketed event, fundraiser, or ceremony that’s open to the public—instead, it’s a way to honor the great work our Washingtonians of the Year have accomplished.

Where can I find winners from, say, the past five years?

Sure thing—please see online Washingtonians of the Year features for 2021; 2020; 2019; 2018; 2017; and 2016. We’ve bestowed the honor since 1971, but sadly the internet doesn’t go back that far!

Okay, I’m ready—where do I send nominations?

Please complete the online submission form above. Submissions are due by Friday, October 14.

I still have questions, who can help?

Email Anna Spiegel at Aspiegel@washingtonian.com.

