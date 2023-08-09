Every year since 1971, our magazine has honored Washingtonians of the Year—local heroes who make our region a better place to live. Know a good candidate? Below we answer FAQs for what makes a great nominee, and explain how to nominate someone.

What makes a Washingtonian of the Year?

We’re looking for local heroes: people who have dedicated themselves to making our region a better place. We’ve honored well-known personalities and celebrities, but we’re also looking for super volunteers, nonprofit leaders, inspiring teachers, and others whose impactful work may not have made headlines.

What if a nominee is based in the Washington area, but is changing the world elsewhere?

While we love to hear those inspiring stories, Washingtonians of the Year are specifically honored for making an impact in our region.

Good to know! What are some other things to consider?

We tend to look for honorees who are going above and beyond their job description—so not just a CEO who’s getting paid to be a CEO. That being said, we’ve honored founders of companies and leaders who are transforming their organizations for the better. We also like to honor individuals in all corners of our region: DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland.

If my nominee isn’t chosen this year, should I nominate them again?

Absolutely, you can nominate a person multiple times. We also keep a database of past nominees for consideration—there are only 10 winners per year, and many more qualified candidates.

What else is important to know?

All honorees are kindly asked to attend the Washingtonians of the Year luncheon in January. This is not a ticketed event, fundraiser, or ceremony that’s open to the public—instead, it’s a way to honor the great work our Washingtonians of the Year have accomplished.

Where can I find winners from, say, the past few years?

Sure thing—please see online Washingtonians of the Year features for 2022; 2021; 2020; 2019; 2018; 2017; and 2016. We’ve bestowed the honor since 1971, but sadly the internet doesn’t go back that far!

Okay, I’m ready—where do I send nominations?

You can email nominations to assistant editor Jessica Ruf, jruf@washingtonian.com. Please make the subject line “Washingtonian of the Year nomination” or “WOY nomination.” In the body of the email, please include the following:

The name of the person you are nominating. The title and/or position of the nominee, and their contact information. A brief description (no more than 200 words) of why you think this person deserves to be named a Washingtonian of the Year. Your name and contact information, and your connection to the nominee.

What is the deadline for nominations?

Submissions are due by Friday, September 22.

I still have questions, who can help?

Email Jessica Ruf, jruf@washingtonian.com.