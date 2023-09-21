Celebrate Negroni Week at Tons of DC Bars

The negroni—that orange-red mix of gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth—is to the 2010s what the martini was to the 1990s. For all those who celebrate, there’s Negroni Week, during which 100-plus bars and restaurants around DC (and several more around the world) create riffs of their own. It wraps up Sunday, September 24, and a portion of the proceeds from each drink benefits Slow Food.

501 Ninth St., NW

Chef José Andrés’s modern cocktail room, right next to the Michelin-starred Minibar, is going all-in on negroni experimentation. A negroni sphere, similar to Andrés’s famous liquid olive, is served on a spoon. Other options are a Campari sour with Dolin sweet vermouth and egg white, and a shiitake negroni with mushroom-infused gin and a cloud of rosemary and cocoa. Plus, negroni gummy bears are added to every cocktail.

250 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Chef Johnny Spero’s Basque-inspired seafood bar highlights Spanish products with its “Old Pal,” a mix of Spanish vermouth, the aperitif Cappelletti, and local rye. There’s also an extensive list of Spanish gins and vermouths, so you can customize your own version.

1906 14th St., NW

At chef Ryan Ratino’s modern 14th Street corridor bistro, beverage director Will Patton and bartender Sara Chaudhuri created the “Passion for the Run,” which includes Barsol pisco, raspberry, Campari, and Cocchi Americano. The Andean-influenced cocktail was inspired by a myth about a Peruvian lagoon.

974 Palmer Alley, NW

James Beard-nominated chef Amy Brandwein’s simple, sophisticated Italian restaurant in CityCenterDC is mixing a simple, classic cocktail. The “Chef’s Negroni” features a blend of gins, two vermouths, and Campari.

418 Seventh St., NW

José Andrés’s Chinese-Japanese-Peruvian restaurant is doing three negronis inspired by Andean and Japanese flavors. The “Peruvian Negroni” incorporates Caravedo pisco and the spirit Matacuy along with Campari, and the two Japanese offerings include Roku gin and Goro shochu.

100 District Square, SW

The DC outpost of New York’s popular Lebanese mezze spot is offering an “Arabica Negroni,” made with coffee, Lebanese gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, and garnished with a chocolate date.

1705 14th St., NW

The drinks at this hip, boldly decorated bar on 14th Street are likely the only negronis in DC inspired by a beloved arthouse cinema trilogy. The drinks are named after the movies in Richard Linklater’s Before series: there’s the” Before Sunrise” (a low-alcohol concoction with pineapple and raspberry); the “Before Sunset” (a rum-based negroni), and the “Before Midnight” (a negroni with espresso and Sambuca).

2001 International Dr., McLean

At this Tysons Singaporean hotspot, negroni flavors migrate to the food menu. Negroni-butter sauce accompanies a dish of shrimp with sambal. If you prefer your Negroni in a glass, order a classic one with Bluecoat gin and Carpano Antica vermouth.

1847 Columbia Rd., NW

The cool Afghan bistro and cocktail bar in Adams Morgan is whipping up a “Firnee Negroni,” inspired by the rice pudding dessert and made with a milk wash, cardamom, pistachio, and rose water. The restaurant also has a signature version with gin, Campari, and Ancho Reyes chili liqueur.

2031 Florida Ave., NW

The quirky Dupont cocktail den is mixing up negronis, boulevardiers, and Americanos with the options for a few tweaks. You can go traditional, or swap in cocoa bitters, Prosecco, dry vermouth, or aged rum.

301 Water St., SE

Negroni specials at the Emilia-Romagna-style Navy Yard restaurant include a classic, the Madonna Mia (which includes espresso-infused gin), and the Hellfire (featuring Montelobos mezcal).

1027 Seventh St., NW

Looking for a less boozy drink? Jeremiah Langhorne’s all-day French spot in Shaw nixes the gin and instead is making its own version of an Americano, with Campari, sweet vermouth, and canteloupe/basil soda.

Multiple locations

At the popular Neapolitan pizza chain, try a “Wild Fig Negroni” made with Campari, fig syrup, and bourbon.

1822 First St., NW

One of DC’s best Italian restaurants is offering three special negronis that replace traditional Campari with aperitivi from DC-based distillery Don Ciccio. There’s the “Classic” (gin, Don Ciccio Luna, Cocchi); a white negroni ( gin, DC Cinque, Cocchi Americano), and a “rum and Coke” version (dark rum, Don Ciccio Ferro-Kina, Bordiga vermouth).

501 Florida Ave., NW

The all-day Ledroit Park spot with Colombian fare and an extensive cocktail program offers a riff from beverage director Joe Burroughs. His” Ten to One Negroni” includes cinnamon-infused rum, dry vermouth, and grapefruit. Another suggestion: the trendy Sbagliato, which swaps out gin for prosecco, but keeps the vibrant red Campari.

1280 Fourth St., NE

Twists on the negroni at this Latin cocktail bar inside La Cosecha include the “Oaxacan,” with espadín mezcal in place of gin, and the Ahumado, which involves bourbon, maple vermouth, and mesquite smoke.

1346 Fourth St., SE

The cheeky Navy Yard cocktail bar is throwing an ‘80s hair metal-themed “send-off party” for Negroni Week on Sunday, September 24 with slushies, Jell-o rum negronis, and pizza. The place has been serving four special negronis all week, including the” Famiglia Reale” with Aviation gin and champagne; the “Rosita” with mezcal and dry vermouth; and a frozen version with rum and strawberry.

