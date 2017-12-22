The 10 Best Bars That Opened in 2017

Whether you prefer funky ciders or pina coladas, it’s been been a solid year for drinking in DC. Here are our favorite new wine bars, beer halls, and cocktail dens.
-
No gimmicks, just a bar.
-
Find 30 wines by the glass and a raw bar in the new wine spot below chef Jeremiah Langhorne's Blagden Alley restaurant.
-
Nocturne serves drinks below Sugar Shack doughnut shop.
-
Former Red Hen partner Sebastian Zutant and designer Lauren Winter are behind the lovely Primrose.
-
The Southern-inspired watering hole is the third Hilton venue inside the Pod hotel.
-
Franklin Hall is great for groups.
-
There will be 24 ciders on draft.
-
Truxton Inn debuts with cocktails and kolaches.
-
Try the Cuba Libre.
-
And not just because it's from one of the city's top sommeliers