Where to Find President’s Day Brunch Around DC

Make the most of a President’s Day Monday on February 18 with brunch dishes and bottomless mimosas at restaurants around Washington.

Alta Strada

465 K St., NW; 2911 District Ave., Fairfax

Start the day with eggs, bacon, or both in a creamy carbonara pasta dish, which is on the menu at both locations. In DC, toast the long weekend with $22 bottomless mimosas. When: 11 AM to 3 PM

Ambar

523 8th St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Clarendon

Savory pies, creamy spreads, and mezze platters are all part Balkan brunch. For those eager to sample widely, try bottomless plates and brunch drinks (must be ordered by the whole table, $39 at the DC location; $34 with 25 cent drinks in Clarendon). When: 10 AM to 3:30 PM at Ambar Capitol Hill; 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM at Ambar Clarendon.

America Eats Tavern

3139 M St., NW

Barbecue gets the brunch treatment Jose Andres’ American restaurant with dishes like a cured brisket Reuben sandwich or smoked chili hash, or go all-in with sampler platter of meats. When: 11 AM to 3 PM

Birds Eye

1800 14th St., NW

Doi Moi’s daytime cafe has feel-good bowls like a pitaya smoothie bowl with goji berries and chia seed pudding. The restaurant’s Southeast Asian flavors are infused into sausage, tofu, and bacon breakfast sandwiches. When: 8 AM to 2:30 PM

Brookland’s Finest

3126 12th St., NE

Step aside, mimosas—beer is the base of choice for brunch cocktails at this Brookland spot. Select your preferred brew to be mixed with orange juice, grapefruit juice, or michelada-style with bloody Mary mix. The menu features blueberry ricotta waffles and a fried green tomato Benedict. When: 10 AM to 3 PM

Buena Vida

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring

Unlimited small plates for $35 per person (must be ordered by the whole table) means you don’t have to decide between huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos, or guacamole. When: 10 AM to 3 PM

Casolare

2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW

This Glover Park spot serves up pizzas alongside off-menu pizza bagels. Satisfy a sweet tooth with pastry chef Alex Levin’s pastry basket of rugelach, bombolini, and cookies. When: 11 AM to 3 PM.

The Delegate

901 L St., NW

Grab a partner in crime for a two-for-one brunch buffet (offer is only for the $32.50 per person adult pricing). Pile on plates at the omelet, waffle, and fried chicken stations. Mimosas ($9.01) come with 99-cent refills. When: 9 AM to 3 PM

Dyllan’s Raw Bar Grill

1054 31 St., NW

Order oysters, clams, and ceviche from the raw bar for a seafood brunch by the Georgetown canal. If you’re looking to dive into more ocean fare order the smoked salmon plate. When: 11 AM to 4 PM

Hazel

808 V. St., NW

Chef Robert Curtis recently took over the Shaw kitchen, revamping brunch with dishes like baked eggs with harissa and feta. Fans of Hazel’s foie gras mousse, don’t worry: it remains on the menu with English muffins and honey butter. When: 11 AM to 4 P



Jaleo

480 7th St., NW; 7271 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda; 2250-A Crystal Dr., Arlington

Eat your way through Spain with a brunch tasting menu featuring tapas and a mimosa or glass of cava. A la carte options are also available, like French toast with caramelized bananas and rum whipped cream. When: 11 AM to 3 PM at Jaleo DC and Jaleo Crystal City; 11 AM to 2:30 PM at Jaleo Bethesda.

Mon Ami Gabi

7239 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda; 11950 Democracy Dr., Reston

February’s unpredictable weather calls for comfort food like French toast, waffles, and savory crepes. The Bethesda location is offering $4 bloody Marys and mimosas, while the Reston outpost has a build-your-own-bloody bar. When: 11 AM to 4 PM.

Oyamel

401 7th St., NW

José Andrés’ butterfly-laden restaurant serves ten types of tacos, from barbecued pork to sauteed grasshopper. Kick off the day with cinnamon-sugar churros dipped into a side of hot chocolate. When: 11 AM to 3 PM

The Riggsby

1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Customize your brunch cocktail with the mimosa box (select from four juices) or bellini box (select from three juices and a cordial). The menu features a diverse range of American dishes, from breakfast burritos to steamed mussels or vanilla French toast. When: 11 AM to 3 PM.

Rustico

4075 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 827 Slaters Ln., Alexandria

The long weekend means an extra day to indulge, which should always involve cheese. At Rustico, that means a pizza menu for brunch and truffle parmesan fries to pair with $5 bloody Marys and 25-cent refills on mimosas. When: 11:30 AM to 3 PM

The Smith

1314 U St., NW

The U Street location is serving brunch with shareable dishes like pizza, seafood platters, and spicy fried chicken. If you prefer your brunch to lean more breakfast, order from the list of eggs and Benedicts that come with a free brunch cocktail. When: Starts at 11:30 AM.

Summer House Santa Monica

11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

Pretend the Capital Beltway is the Pacific Coast Highway and head over to the California-inspired eatery embedded in the Pike & Rose complex. On the menu, of course: avocado toast and egg white omelets. When: 10 AM to 3 PM

Supra

1205 11th St., NW

Start the day with a tasting board sampling Georgian spreads and cheese or the ultra-Instagrammable khachapuri, a bread boat filled with cheesy eggs. When: 11:30 AM to 3 PM