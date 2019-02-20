Where to Find Snow Day Food and Drink Specials Around DC

Bars and restaurants around DC are inviting chilly Washingtonians to warm up with all-day happy hours and snow-inspired specials. We’ll be updating our list of food and drink deal throughout the day.

Al Dente

3201 New Mexico Ave., NW

Roberto Donna’s trattoria has your snow day lunch or dinner covered with half-price pizzas and $15 margarita pitchers from noon to 9 PM.

Bar Deco

717 6th St., NW

The multi-level bar and restaurant is serving up food and drink discounts during all-day happy hour. Sip $6 house wines and cocktails while you split a plate of $12 pork belly truffle fries.

Bluejacket

300 Tingey St., SE

Kids can celebrate the day off with free hot chocolate while the adults warm up with boozy mulled cider.

Brookland’s Finest

3126 12th St., NE

Get toasty with $4 hot cider or upgrade to a boozy version for $11. If you’ve worked up an appetite from shoveling snow, order the salmon patty melt with mozzarella cheese and Old Bay fries for $14.

1337 14th St., NW

For $15, get a Bluejacket beer and hot chicken sandwich for a warm snow day lunch.

Commissary

1443 P St., NW

Slept in and hungry for breakfast? The Logan Circle cafe is serving the morning meal until 4 PM with pancake platters and avocado toast. Happy hour starts before breakfast ends at 3 PM.

Cork Wine Bar & Market

1805 14th St., NW

The 14th Street wine bar is serving $1 cookies, plus all-day happy hour deals to wash the treats down.

Delina’s Eritrean Urban Kitchen

4914 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

If you need a java fix, grab a cup of free coffee alongside all-day happy hour deals. Sample Eritrean-style dishes with the three vegetable combo for $10.

Dirty Habit

555 8th St., NW

Happy hour has turned into a daylong event with $8 cocktails like the Oaxaca Bee, a mix of chamomile-honey and tequila or mezcal. If brunch is your go-to on a day off, dine on omelets and beignets until 2:30 PM.

District Winery

385 Water St., SE

Try a new wine at the tasting bar with half-price flights. Bottles of wine are also half-price if you dine in at the restaurant.

Evening Star

2000 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

If summer sun is more your speed than wintry weather, the Del Ray cafe is offering vacation-in-a-glass with a $10 tiki cocktail and $5 pigs in blankets.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St., NW

Stay toasty on the heated rooftop with $8 winter cocktails like hot buttered rum and cider with bourbon. The bites section of the saloon’s menu is half-price with $3 hushpuppies and $6.50 wings.

Little Havana

3704 14th St., NW

Starting at 5 PM, the Cuban spot in Columbia Heights is pouring $7 drinks and serving half-price appetizers like empanadas.

Meridian Pint

3400 11th St., NW

Take the day off (or “work from home”) with mimosas on a Wednesday. The Columbia Heights restaurant is serving brunch from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Mezcalero

3714 14th St., NW

Order a meal and get half-price guacamole at Alfredo Solis’ restaurant. House margaritas are $5 and all beers are $4 during the snow day.

Owen’s Ordinary

11820 Trade St., North Bethesda

Wintery weather calls for comfort food like $15 chocolate s’mores fondue. Continue the coziness with warming cocktails like Mexican hot chocolate, mulled cider, and a chai tea hot toddy (all for $11).

Penn Commons

700 6th St., NW

Imbibe at the Penn Quarter spot with all-day happy hour specials like $5 select drafts and $5 house wines.

The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

For $3 Miller High Life and $6 beer and shot combos, head to happy hour from 3 PM to 7 PM. Food specials include hearty options like discount arepas and sausage topped with sweet chili aioli.

4075 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 827 Slaters Ln., Alexandria

You’re never too old for free hot chocolate with marshmallows. Being an adult is also fun thanks to half-off large format beers. If you have little ones the dining room will be projecting family-friendly films.

1206 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Order the flamecake, a thin Belgian flatbread, for a complimentary beer taster (deal is for any four ounce beer that is $5 and under).

Taco Bamba

771 I St., NW; multiple locations in Virginia

Head to any location of Victor Albisu’s taqueria to warm up with $1 hot cocoa. All-day happy hour is available at the Springfield, Vienna, and DC branches.

Valor Brewpub

723 8th St., SE

The Veteran-run brewpub along Barracks Row is doing all-day happy hour with $5 beers and $10 cocktails.