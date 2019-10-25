Could DC’s Trump Hotel Nightmare Finally Be at Its End?

When the Trump International Hotel opened on Pennsylvania Avenue in 2016, a Washingtonian reporter spotted a dead bird stuck in a mail chute. That was in September 2016, when the thought of a Trump presidency still seemed like a joke, but all the signs of what we now know is Donald Trump’s…improvisational approach to management were already present at the Old Post Office Building before Election Day 2016: Strange hires. Obscenely expensive and weird offerings. A surprising inability to make deals stick.

Now the Trump Organization is said to be exploring the sale of its lease with the General Services Administration: “People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell,” Eric Trump told the Wall Street Journal. Indeed, the Trump Hotel appears to be a lonely outpost of good revenue in the Trump Organization’s rickety empire. There’s no doubt the hotel is a Romanesque Revival headache for the Trump Organization—DC and Maryland’s lawsuit that argues the hotel violates the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause just got revived, the artist Robin Bell shows up from time to time to project anti-Trump messages on its exterior, and a House committee just issued a subpoena to the GSA for documents about the hotel’s lease.

Still, the hotel has been wildly popular among the very small portion of DC-area residents that supports the President. The Washington Post recently reported that Attorney General Bill Barr planned to throw a $30,000 holiday party at his boss’s hotel because other venues were booked. (We somehow found several other places that had space available.) That kind of naked supplication to the President’s financial interests has been very good to the Trump Hotel, where, for instance, Saudi-funded lobbyists booked 500 nights in three months after the election.

If you’re part of the overwhelming majority of Washington-area residents who do not support Trump’s presidency, the Trump Hotel is a visible and nagging reminder of the psychic burden of his administration. I took a quick spin through Washingtonian‘s Trump Hotel archives and spotted a narrative of bummed-out dispossession that works as a miniature history of the last three-plus very weird years in the DC area:

