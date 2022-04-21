Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8. Brunch is the classic holiday move, and we have plenty of fun suggestions within that category. Thinking outside the brunch box? Take mom to tea, try a food-centric art class, sip and shop, or make it a day trip.

Treat mom to a luxe meal

Options abound for indulging mom. Gravitas chef Matt Baker is putting on a family-friendly brunch ($80 per person) at his Michelin-starred Ivy City dining room, as well as at his new downtown American spot, Michele’s ($65 per person, $25 under 12, reserve here). At Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, also downtown, the regular a la carte menu of steaks and crab claws is available, and there is gratis key lime pie for moms. Over on the Georgetown waterfront, Fiola Mare is throwing a sparkling three-course brunch ($85 per person)—indoors and on the riverfront patio—that includes bottomless bubbles and a complimentary pastry basket. Fans of Julia will love a trip to scenic L’Auberge Chez Francois in Great Falls, where classic French specialties like savory crêpes and Dover sole fill the special Mother’s Day menu ($125-143; $60 for children), offered for brunch and dinner.

Go a la carte—food critic-mom tested, kid approved

A steakhouse may not be your first thought, but Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert is a fan of brunch with the family at St. Anselm at Union Market. Her argument for the Americana tavern: there are “biscuits, ice cream cake, and booths in which to trap them!” Also on her hit list: Unconventional Diner in Shaw, which boasts nostalgic treats for adults and a kid’s menu (plus outdoor seating), and Alexandria waterfront barge-restaurant Barca Pier & Wine Bar, which boasts plenty of space to roam by the river. The same is true for Old Town indoor/outdoor spot Hummingbird, in a boutique hotel, and St. Vincent wine garden in Park View (kid and dog-friendly, though strollers have to park outside the gravel yard). Another fam favorite: José Andrés’s Spanish Diner in Bethesda, which opens at 9 AM with indoor and outdoor dining, and Mother’s Day specials like Spanish-style French toast served with cinnamon sugar and honey ($8). And Convivial in Shaw is her pick for the best quiche in the city, plus great burgers and cinnamon buns.

Bring on the buffet

If it’s not a celebration without a station, take mom to presidentially themed restaurants Lincoln Restaurant or Teddy & the Bully Bar. Both downtown DC spots are serving multi-course menus ($65 per person; $25 kids 12 and under) that include unlimited plates from a waffle and omelet bar. Added perk: 10 percent of all Mother’s Day revenue from both restaurants will go to N Street Village, which serves homeless women in DC. Families also flock to Farmers Fishers Bakers on the Georgetown waterfront and Farmers & Distillers in downtown DC for their vast buffet brunches ($30 for adults; $15 under 12; free under six). The Farmers Restaurant Group is also offering special take-home Mother’s Day menus as well.

Shop, paint, sip

If mom is more into an experience than a meal, try one of these events or classes.

Leading up to the holiday on Monday, May 2, Cork Wine Bar & Market is hosting an outdoor sip-and-shop event at 6 PM with wines, cocktails, and snacks from women chefs, plus retail products from women-owned businesses (tickets are $75). Shoppers can also head to Georgetown boutique Kendra Scott on Friday, May 6 at 4 PM for a collaborative happy hour between the jewelry maker and Spanish restaurant Boqueria, which will provide bubbles and bites. Then on Monday, May 9, Palette 22 in Shirlington hosts a Mother’s Day Art & Sip event that includes a two-hour, artist-led painting class, a glass of wine, and two appetizers ($57).

Then, on Mother’s Day itself: Kingbird at the Watergate Hotel is combining a special brunch with a “swinging ’60s”-themed high-tea ($140). Over in Ivy City, Throw Social is calling all moms and queens for its Mother’s Day drag brunch. Tickets starting at $50 include the show and buffet (mimosa packages are extra).

Make it a day trip

Get out of town and visit one of these nearby wineries with plenty of space for adults to sip and kids to run. Or combine a trip to a winery with one of these Virginia wine country brunches (all worth a scenic drive). More into flowers than grapes? These gorgeous flower farms are the place to be this spring—some offer edible treats in addition to blooms, and are prime for picnicking (here are some pro-picnic tips and products). Mother’s Day also falls a month after the start of Chesapeake crab season; here are our favorite Chesapeake crab houses.

Upgrade her breakfast in bed

You could go with a continental spread of eggs and toast, sure. But you could also pick up a bunch of delicious pastries. Head to District Doughnut in Union Market for its cherry-jelly-filled and cookies-and-cream rounds, or to nearby Pluma bakery for chocolate-pistachio croissants. North Bethesda’s Sunday Morning Bakehouse also makes a great, airy doughnut, and downtown Bethesda’s Tout de Sweet turns out lovely almond croissants and passionfruit-soaked slices of brioche.

