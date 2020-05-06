Celebrate Mother’s Day at Home With Delicious Takeout and Delivery Meals From DC-Area Restaurants

Food

A French toast package from Neighborhood Provisions, available for delivery alongside Mother's Day gifts. Photograph courtesy of NRG

Just because you can’t treat mom to a restaurant visit this year doesn’t mean you have to skip the celebratory Mother’s Day meal. Tons of DC-area restaurants are offering pickup and delivery brunches and dinners, from luxe spreads to comforting egg dishes, family-style feasts and DIY mimosa kits. Here’re some options for every taste.

For the one-stop-shop with brunch and gifts: Neighborhood Provisions
Delivery in DC, Arlington, and Alexandria
In addition to a large brunch menu, the Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s online marketplace offers several gift options for mom, many of which are in collaboration with small local businesses. We like the looks of a “Pandemic Pamper” box ($60) with Wellness Apothecary bath salts or body butter, a Poze soy candle, Early Mountain rosé, and cards.
Also great: Give mom the gift of no-kitchen duty. Chef Aaron Silverman‘s Rose’s at Home holiday package comes with a three-night menu ($120 per person) plus tomato and herb seedlings from Petworth flower shop She Loves Me—complete with gift wrapping and a card.

For the mom who loves a Michelin splurge: Bresca
1906 14th St., NW
Chef Ryan Ratino whips up a multi-course brunch or dinner from his starred 14th Street dining room. The $45 spread includes a flurry of little treats to start (buttered radishes, foie-gras terrine, mini croque monsieurs) followed by your choice of a family-style entree like roast chicken with brioche-herb stuffing and spring vegetables. For dessert: Italian cake with pistachios and strawberries. Orders must be placed over Tock for pickup Sunday between 11 AM and 7 PM.
Also great: Kinship‘s Mother’s Day brunch at home package, which you can fill with a la carte dishes from chef Eric Ziebold, including chilled lobster with grapefruit-Sauternes salad, quiche Lorraine, or mac n’ cheese.

For the foodie family: José AndrésThinkFoodGroup Restaurants
Multiple locations in DC, Bethesda, and Crystal City
Whether it’s a whole lamb shoulder feast from Zaytinya, a paella pan from Jaleo, or China Chilcano’s Chifa-style Peruvian chicken, it’s hard to go wrong with Andrés’ family-style celebratory meals. Call the individual restaurants for additional details and orders (except for China Chilcano, which can be ordered online). All locations offer add-ons like a dozen roses or a sangria pitcher.
Also great: Chef Michael Rafidi’s wood-fired, family-style Mediterranean feast at new Navy Yard restaurant Albi. The a la carte spread includes fresh breads, dips, and mezze, and mains such a cast-iron crab cakes and barbecued lamb. Pre-order for pickup or delivery. 

Chicken tinga from Muchas Gracias. Photograph by Holly Barzyk.

For the family with little kids: Muchas Gracias
5029 Connecticut Ave., NW
Chef Christian Irabien‘s Mexican pop-up in Forest Hills dishes up homey, family-style taco night packages with homemade tortillas, fillings like chicken tinga or steak fajitas, and all the fixings (beans, rice, salsa etc.). Packages feed two-to-three ($55) and you can always add more.  Call or order online for pickup and delivery.
Also great: Patsy’s American in Tysons is serving a classic Mother’s Day meal for two or four ($79 to $150) with prime rib, spinach dip, sides, and strawberry shortcake. There’re also an a la carte kid’s menu and sweets like a personalized heart cake (desserts require 48 hours notice; Mother’s Day pickups offered Friday through Sunday at all Great American Restaurants locations).

For the vegan mom: Equinox
818 Connecticut Ave., NW
Todd and Ellen Gray‘s downtown stalwart continues their plant-based offerings with a lovely-sounding meatless brunch box. Dishes include Just Egg asparagus frittata (it’s like the Impossible meat of the egg world); pineapple-tomato gazpacho; and a trio of sweet treats ($35). Add on “mom-mosas” and other drinks.
Also great: Mother’s Day “bed boxes” from H Street vegan diner Fare Well —they include chocolate croissants and pastries, and a sangria kit ($50; order on Tock for pickup or delivery).

For the seafood-loving mom: Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
750 15th St., NW
If your mom misses the seafood-tower life, Joe’s shellfish dinner for four comes with stone crab, a pound of King crab, chopped salad, grilled veggies, mashed potatoes, and key lime pie ($200; order for pickup via Tock). Food critic Ann Limpert suggests a side of Joe’s fried chicken—her Mother’s Day treat.
Also great: Ivy City Smokehouse Tavern, which offers brunch deliveries and pickup for smoked fish and bagels, steamed lobster, crab cakes, po’ boys, fish tacos, and more.

Stone crabs at Joe’s, now delivered to your door. Photograph by Scott Suchman

For the steak lover: Steak Dinners from Mastro’s
600 13th St., NW
This meal requires some preparation, but it’s worth firing up the grill or oven for one of this downtown steakhouse’s 28-day wet-aged filets, which come vacuum-packed alongside a secret house rub, large Caesar salad, choice of sides, and butter cake ($75 for two, $120 for four). Treat mom to luxe plusses like truffle or bone-marrow butter.
Also great: Bourbon Steak‘s butter-basted NY Strip with truffle mac’ and cheese, sauteed spinach, and a chocolate tart (order online for pickup; $95 per person).

For the Peking duck or dim sum mama: Mama Chang and Q by Peter Chang
3251 Old Lee Hwy #101, Fairfax; 4500 E W Hwy #100, Bethesda
The Chang family serves up a holiday spread with dishes like crispy cauliflower, wagyu lo mein, shrimp dumplings, Peking duck, cumin lamb, or black pepper shrimp-and-scallops ($80 for two, plus $20 for an additional entree). Pastry talent Pichet Ong includes chocolate-raspberry cake for dessert. Online orders must be placed in advance for pickup at either location.
Also great: Longtime dim sum favorite A&J offers takeout from its Rockville location (and, while normally cash-only, you can pay with Venmo). We love the potstickers, cold cucumbers, beef rolls, and spicy noodles.

For the mom who loves catering from DC classics: Susan Gage
Delivery in DC, MD, VA
One of Washington’s big-name caterers is taking an individual approach for the holiday with a “breakfast in bed bundle” for two. Treats include quiches, bacon, scones and pastries, sparkling wine and fresh juice, flowers, and cards ($125). Orders must be placed three days in advance.
Also great: Renowned Italian chef Roberto Donna is back in the catering game, creating virtual wine dinners or a luxe Mother’s Day feast ($220 for four) with roasted tenderloin, rigatoni with foie-gras truffle sauce, and more. See here for ordering details—the pickup location is Kaz Sushi Bistro.

A dim sum spread at A&J Restaurant. Photograph by Scott Suchman

For the mom who wants to revel in the season: Centrolina/Piccolina
974 Palmer Alley NW
James Beard nominated chef Amy Brandwein‘s Italian restaurants are reopening for Mother’s Day, with brunch and dinner packages. For the latter: an elegant spring meal with dandelion, frisee, and soft egg salad; ricotta tortellini with wild herbs; poached cod and artichokes; and a strawberry-rhubarb crostata ($85 per person, pickup on Saturday or delivery after noon on Sunday). Good at any hour: an Aperol spritz kit ($36).
Also great: The Dabney‘s weekly-changing $45 three-course menu boasts new dishes including pork belly with farro and grilled strawberries, blackened mahi maki over grits, and a cornmeal cake with spiced date syrup. Orders must be placed at 11 AM daily (and often sell out).

For the mom who actually wants to cook: Cooking with Patrice
DC-area delivery
The former Gogi Yogi chef prepares delicious meal kits—many inspired by cooking with her Korean mom. For Mother’s Day she’s planning a feast with Korean sticky ribs, sides like roasted sesame kale, and a buttery pound cake ($80, which includes free delivery in select locations).
Also great: There are tons of great restaurant meal kits these days—we’re most temped by ramen restaurant Hatoba‘s new yakisoba kit for a fun, budget-friendly meal. The $13 combo comes with noodles, sliced pork belly, veggies, pickled ginger, and sauce (shio, shoyu, or miso). Cooking instructions are also included (pickup or delivery).

