Celebrate Mother’s Day at Home With Delicious Takeout and Delivery Meals From DC-Area Restaurants

Just because you can’t treat mom to a restaurant visit this year doesn’t mean you have to skip the celebratory Mother’s Day meal. Tons of DC-area restaurants are offering pickup and delivery brunches and dinners, from luxe spreads to comforting egg dishes, family-style feasts and DIY mimosa kits. Here’re some options for every taste.

For the one-stop-shop with brunch and gifts: Neighborhood Provisions

Delivery in DC, Arlington, and Alexandria

In addition to a large brunch menu, the Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s online marketplace offers several gift options for mom, many of which are in collaboration with small local businesses. We like the looks of a “Pandemic Pamper” box ($60) with Wellness Apothecary bath salts or body butter, a Poze soy candle, Early Mountain rosé, and cards.

Also great: Give mom the gift of no-kitchen duty. Chef Aaron Silverman‘s Rose’s at Home holiday package comes with a three-night menu ($120 per person) plus tomato and herb seedlings from Petworth flower shop She Loves Me—complete with gift wrapping and a card.

For the mom who loves a Michelin splurge: Bresca

1906 14th St., NW

Chef Ryan Ratino whips up a multi-course brunch or dinner from his starred 14th Street dining room. The $45 spread includes a flurry of little treats to start (buttered radishes, foie-gras terrine, mini croque monsieurs) followed by your choice of a family-style entree like roast chicken with brioche-herb stuffing and spring vegetables. For dessert: Italian cake with pistachios and strawberries. Orders must be placed over Tock for pickup Sunday between 11 AM and 7 PM.

Also great: Kinship‘s Mother’s Day brunch at home package, which you can fill with a la carte dishes from chef Eric Ziebold, including chilled lobster with grapefruit-Sauternes salad, quiche Lorraine, or mac n’ cheese.



For the foodie family: José Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup Restaurants

Multiple locations in DC, Bethesda, and Crystal City

Whether it’s a whole lamb shoulder feast from Zaytinya, a paella pan from Jaleo, or China Chilcano’s Chifa-style Peruvian chicken, it’s hard to go wrong with Andrés’ family-style celebratory meals. Call the individual restaurants for additional details and orders (except for China Chilcano, which can be ordered online). All locations offer add-ons like a dozen roses or a sangria pitcher.

Also great: Chef Michael Rafidi’s wood-fired, family-style Mediterranean feast at new Navy Yard restaurant Albi. The a la carte spread includes fresh breads, dips, and mezze, and mains such a cast-iron crab cakes and barbecued lamb. Pre-order for pickup or delivery.

For the family with little kids: Muchas Gracias

5029 Connecticut Ave., NW

Chef Christian Irabien‘s Mexican pop-up in Forest Hills dishes up homey, family-style taco night packages with homemade tortillas, fillings like chicken tinga or steak fajitas, and all the fixings (beans, rice, salsa etc.). Packages feed two-to-three ($55) and you can always add more. Call or order online for pickup and delivery.

Also great: Patsy’s American in Tysons is serving a classic Mother’s Day meal for two or four ($79 to $150) with prime rib, spinach dip, sides, and strawberry shortcake. There’re also an a la carte kid’s menu and sweets like a personalized heart cake (desserts require 48 hours notice; Mother’s Day pickups offered Friday through Sunday at all Great American Restaurants locations).

For the vegan mom: Equinox

818 Connecticut Ave., NW

Todd and Ellen Gray‘s downtown stalwart continues their plant-based offerings with a lovely-sounding meatless brunch box. Dishes include Just Egg asparagus frittata (it’s like the Impossible meat of the egg world); pineapple-tomato gazpacho; and a trio of sweet treats ($35). Add on “mom-mosas” and other drinks.

Also great: Mother’s Day “bed boxes” from H Street vegan diner Fare Well —they include chocolate croissants and pastries, and a sangria kit ($50; order on Tock for pickup or delivery).

For the seafood-loving mom: Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St., NW

If your mom misses the seafood-tower life, Joe’s shellfish dinner for four comes with stone crab, a pound of King crab, chopped salad, grilled veggies, mashed potatoes, and key lime pie ($200; order for pickup via Tock). Food critic Ann Limpert suggests a side of Joe’s fried chicken—her Mother’s Day treat.

Also great: Ivy City Smokehouse Tavern, which offers brunch deliveries and pickup for smoked fish and bagels, steamed lobster, crab cakes, po’ boys, fish tacos, and more.

For the steak lover: Steak Dinners from Mastro’s

600 13th St., NW

This meal requires some preparation, but it’s worth firing up the grill or oven for one of this downtown steakhouse’s 28-day wet-aged filets, which come vacuum-packed alongside a secret house rub, large Caesar salad, choice of sides, and butter cake ($75 for two, $120 for four). Treat mom to luxe plusses like truffle or bone-marrow butter.

Also great: Bourbon Steak‘s butter-basted NY Strip with truffle mac’ and cheese, sauteed spinach, and a chocolate tart (order online for pickup; $95 per person).

For the Peking duck or dim sum mama: Mama Chang and Q by Peter Chang

3251 Old Lee Hwy #101, Fairfax; 4500 E W Hwy #100, Bethesda

The Chang family serves up a holiday spread with dishes like crispy cauliflower, wagyu lo mein, shrimp dumplings, Peking duck, cumin lamb, or black pepper shrimp-and-scallops ($80 for two, plus $20 for an additional entree). Pastry talent Pichet Ong includes chocolate-raspberry cake for dessert. Online orders must be placed in advance for pickup at either location.

Also great: Longtime dim sum favorite A&J offers takeout from its Rockville location (and, while normally cash-only, you can pay with Venmo). We love the potstickers, cold cucumbers, beef rolls, and spicy noodles.

For the mom who loves catering from DC classics: Susan Gage

Delivery in DC, MD, VA

One of Washington’s big-name caterers is taking an individual approach for the holiday with a “breakfast in bed bundle” for two. Treats include quiches, bacon, scones and pastries, sparkling wine and fresh juice, flowers, and cards ($125). Orders must be placed three days in advance.

Also great: Renowned Italian chef Roberto Donna is back in the catering game, creating virtual wine dinners or a luxe Mother’s Day feast ($220 for four) with roasted tenderloin, rigatoni with foie-gras truffle sauce, and more. See here for ordering details—the pickup location is Kaz Sushi Bistro.

For the mom who wants to revel in the season: Centrolina/Piccolina

974 Palmer Alley NW

James Beard nominated chef Amy Brandwein‘s Italian restaurants are reopening for Mother’s Day, with brunch and dinner packages. For the latter: an elegant spring meal with dandelion, frisee, and soft egg salad; ricotta tortellini with wild herbs; poached cod and artichokes; and a strawberry-rhubarb crostata ($85 per person, pickup on Saturday or delivery after noon on Sunday). Good at any hour: an Aperol spritz kit ($36).

Also great: The Dabney‘s weekly-changing $45 three-course menu boasts new dishes including pork belly with farro and grilled strawberries, blackened mahi maki over grits, and a cornmeal cake with spiced date syrup. Orders must be placed at 11 AM daily (and often sell out).

For the mom who actually wants to cook: Cooking with Patrice

DC-area delivery

The former Gogi Yogi chef prepares delicious meal kits—many inspired by cooking with her Korean mom. For Mother’s Day she’s planning a feast with Korean sticky ribs, sides like roasted sesame kale, and a buttery pound cake ($80, which includes free delivery in select locations).

Also great: There are tons of great restaurant meal kits these days—we’re most temped by ramen restaurant Hatoba‘s new yakisoba kit for a fun, budget-friendly meal. The $13 combo comes with noodles, sliced pork belly, veggies, pickled ginger, and sauce (shio, shoyu, or miso). Cooking instructions are also included (pickup or delivery).

Join the conversation!