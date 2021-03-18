Restaurants are celebrating Easter (Sunday, April 4) with a variety of options, including brunch specials, take-home dinner kits, and bunny cakes. Those looking to dine-in should make reservations, which are highly recommended (or required) at most restaurants due to Covid-19 capacity limits. Here are all of the places offering Easter specials for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Al Dente

3201 New Mexico Ave., NW

The Italian restaurant is serving a three-course meal for Easter Sunday, available for dine-in and takeout ($39.95 per person). Choose between meatballs or an arugula and beet salad for your first course, before moving on to entree options such as grilled branzino or fettuccine bolognese. The restaurant also offers bottomless mimosas from 12 to 3 PM on Sundays ($19.95). Dine-in and takeout available.

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE

The Ivy City cafe and market is offering a four-course meal package for those looking to enjoy Easter dinner at home. Some of the options include a spring burrata salad with citrus vinaigrette, a half roasted chicken, and a lemon torte ($98). Takeout available; pick-up on April 3 or 4.

Bresca

1606 14th St., NW

Indulge in an Easter Sunday feast at chef Ryan Ratino’s Michelin-starred restaurant. The three-course Easter menu ($95 per person) includes upscale dishes like the brioche-stuffed chicken and prime rib. Looking for a blowout culinary experience? Head next door to Jônt—Ratino’s new tasting room— and enjoy the 14-course Easter menu ($275 per person). Dine-in and takeout available at Bresca; dine-in only at Jont.

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St., SW; 1405 T St., NW

Chef Mario Monte is offering an Easter morning package from the Cuban cafe—perfect for those looking for a slower start to their Sunday. The package includes bunny-shaped pastelitos, empanadas, croquetas, and breakfast sandwiches ($60, serves two). Takeout and delivery available.

Convivial

801 O St., NW

Enticed by a meal of Maryland crab cakes, slow-cooked lamb shank, and passion fruit mousse? You’re in luck with chef Cedric Maupillier’s three-course Easter Sunday dinner ($64 per person). Spring cocktails are also available for purchase. The same menu offerings are also available for takeout on April 2 and 3 ($64 per person). Dine-in and takeout available.

Del Mar

791 Wharf St., SW

For a Spanish-inspired celebration at home, order from the restaurant’s “Easter At Home” menu, which includes oysters, a roasted rack of lamb, and creamy bomba rice with black truffle butter ($165 for two people). For those looking for an in-person experience, the restaurant is offering brunch reservations for Easter Sunday ($50 deposit required). Dine-in, takeout, and delivery available. “Easter at Home” packages must be picked-up or delivered on April 2 or 3.

Equinox

818 Connecticut Ave., NW

Looking for a meatless Easter brunch? Equinox’s plant-based, eight-course tasting menu has you covered ($55 per person). The prix-fixe includes chocolate chip griddle cakes and cauliflower and sweet potato shawarma—as well as a basket of Easter confections to bring home. The restaurant is also offering contact-free curbside pick-up. Dine-in and takeout available.

Fare Well

406 H St., NE

The vegan diner, bakery, and bar is making coconut-based vanilla “bunny butt” cakes ($8), heirloom pesto carrots ($12), and green bean casserole ($12) to celebrate the holiday. Takeout and delivery available.

Fiola and Fiola Mare

601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 3050 K St., NW

Chef Fabio Trabocchi’s upscale Italian restaurants are both celebrating the Easter holiday. At Fiola, look for a a dine-in Easter Sunday brunch with rack of lamb and crispy artichokes ($175 per person) and an “Easter at Home” meal package ($205 for two people). At Fiola Mare, there’s a dine-in brunch and dinner seating on Easter Sunday as well as an “Easter at Home” package with spring garden salad, crab rotolo, lamb, and more ($195 for two people). Dine-in, takeout, and delivery available. “Easter at Home” packages must be picked-up or delivered on April 2 or 3.

Gravitas

1401 Okie St., NE

Chef Matt Baker offers diners a three-course brunch ($65 per person) and four-course dinner ($125 per person) for the Easter holiday at his Michelin-starred Ivy City tasting room, as well as a three-course dinner available for takeout ($110 for two people). Brunch options include herb-roasted steak and eggs, grilled salmon, and a brown sugar cake. Those looking to dine later in the day can enjoy ricotta gnocchi and slow-braised beef. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery available.

Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Locations vary

The group’s five District-area restaurants—including Summer House Santa Monica, Wildfire, and Mon Ami Gabi—are offering a variety of dine-in, takeout and delivery options. Head to Mon Ami Gabi’s Bethesda location on Easter Sunday for an egg-filled brunch,consisting of savory crêpes, quiche, and eggs Benedict. Or order a dinner feast for four from RPM Italian and enjoy artichokes, short rib, and carrot cake at home ($185). See the group’s complete list of area specials here. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery available.

Lincoln Restaurant

1110 Vermont Ave., NW

Ease into your Easter Sunday brunch with Lincoln’s bread basket—complete with bacon and cheddar biscuits and cinnamon rolls. Brunch-goers can then pick between an array of appetizer, entree, and dessert options from the restaurant’s special three-course menu ($55 per person, $24 for kids under 12). Kids also receive a complimentary Easter basket. Dine-in available.

Opaline Bar & Brasserie

806 15th St., NW

The traditional hotel holiday brunch looks a little different this year. Diners looking to have a private meal can reserve a guest room or suite at Sofitel Lafayette Square for up to two and a half hours (there’s no booking fee but a $90 food and drink minimum is required). Chef Kevin Lalli is also offering brunch at the lobby French restaurant with crab cake Benedicts ($24), smoked salmon avocado toast ($19), and a pork belly skillet ($18). Dine-in available. Call 202-730-8800 to make a reservation.

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE

Chef Bill Dorrler is offering a decadent three-course Easter lunch for dine-in ($55 per person) and takeout ($110 for two people) on April 4. Choose from the Italian restaurant’s menu of family-style appetizers and desserts, as well as entrees like grilled hanger steak with herbed potatoes or spinach-mushroom lasagna. Dine-in and takeout available.

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave., NW (Van Ness location only)

The Van Ness restaurant will have Easter specials available for dine-in customers, including a grilled lamb porterhouse ($32) and cavatelli pasta dish with pancetta ($26). For those looking to celebrate Easter at home, the restaurant’s Easter package ($180 for two people) includes appetizers, mushroom lasagna, lamb, and grilled asparagus. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery available. “Easter at Home” packages must be picked-up or delivered on April 2 or 3.

Stellina

399 Morse St., NE; 2800 S. Randolph St., Arlington

The Italian restaurant’s online store is selling an array of treats for the Easter holiday, including “colomba”($33)—an Italian sweet bread made to celebrate the start of spring—and hand-decorated dark chocolate eggs ($27). Pick-up and delivery available.

Teddy & The Bully Bar

1200 19th St., NW

The Teddy Roosevelt-inspired restaurant is hosting a four-course Easter brunch on April 4. Start your morning off with whiskey-glazed sticky buns for the table, followed by a selection of appetizers, salads, entrees, and desserts. During your meal, pay a visit to the endless carving table or the ice cream sundae bar. Like its sister restaurant, Lincoln, kids will receive a complimentary Easter basket ($65 per person, $24 for kids under 12). Dine-in available.

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th St., NW

For a Easter dinner infused with Middle Eastern and Peruvian flavors, order a meal planned and crafted by the restaurant’s sous chef, Leena Ali, and pastry chef, Ana Deshaies. The meal comes with pulled lamb shawarma, fattoush salad, garlic naan, and a German chocolate cake with Peruvian valrhona chocolate ($75 for two, $140 for four, $205 for six). Takeout available; orders must be placed by April 2.

Xiquet by Danny Lledó

2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Celebrate the Easter holiday at this fine dining Spanish spot in Glover Park with a five-course Valencian tasting menu—complete with red prawns, grilled lamb, and carrot cake ($150 per person). Staying in? Pick up a four-course dinner and enjoy Iberian cheese, grilled octopus, and a wood-fired grilled Chilean sea bass at home ($80 per person). Dine-in and takeout available.