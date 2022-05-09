Where to Get Michelin Bib Gourmand-Approved Lunch and Brunch Around DC

Michelin’s Bib Gourmand awards go to what the international guidebook deems outstanding, wallet-friendly restaurants, where diners can get a full meal (typically two dishes and a glass of wine or dessert) for around $40. Here are the 2022 winners open for lunch and/or brunch.

Looking for a starred afternoon meal? Check out our guide to DC’s Michelin starred restaurants open for daytime dining.

Bidwell

1309 Fifth St., NE

Chef John Mooney’s Union Market restaurant follows the seasons and draws from a rooftop garden. At brunch, that means plates like lobster tacos, plenty of salads, and a lineup of egg dishes (plus bottomless mimosas or bloodies for $25). Weekend brunch only.

Cane

403 H St., NE

The takeout and delivery lunch menu from Jeanine Prime’s Trinidadian restaurant is filled with flavor and spice—think jerk wings and a selection of rice bowls with cumin-spiced geera pork belly or vegetable curry with channa. Monday through Saturday takeout lunch only.

China Chilcano

418 Seventh St., NW

José Andrés’s colorful Penn Quarter Peruvian restaurant draws from Japanese and Chinese influences, which you’ll see in brunch dishes like ceviche with yuzu and charred avocado, or a Chinese barbecue pork platter with bao and veggies. Don’t forget a pisco punch. Weekend brunch only.

Das

1201 28th St., NW

Georgetown’s upscale Ethiopian restaurant serves classics alongside dishes like shrimp tibs, steak tartare kitfo, and braised short ribs in a white tablecloth setting (or on the patio). Friday through Sunday lunch.

Dauphine’s (New)

1100 15th St., NW

Big Easy brunch vibes are saved for Sundays at this New Orleans dining room. Live jazz accompanies plates like Gulf Coast shrimp n’ grits, hot-sausage po’ boys, and sweet-potato pain perdu—plus fun day drinks like a coffee-spiked frozen milk punch. Sunday brunch only.

Ellē

3221 Mt Pleasant St., NW

The daytime menu at Mount Pleasant’s bakery, cafe, and restaurant includes creative coffee drinks (try the miso-caramel latte), homemade pastries, breakfast sandwiches (including one of the best lox bagels in town), and seasonal lunchtime fare. Daily breakfast and lunch

Federalist Pig

1654 Columbia Rd., NW

Pit master Rob Sonderman smokes up a delicious all-day menu—and it’s best to go earlier rather than later as items can sell out. We’re big fans of the wings, ribs, and huge sandwiches (which include some vegetarian options). A new Hyattsville location is in the works, with a food truck serving barbecue out front. Lunch Wednesday through Sunday.

The Hitching Post

200 Upshur St., NW

Fried chicken, crispy whiting, mac n’ cheese, and collards have been staples as this Petworth restaurant since its opening in 1967. Current chef/owner Barry Dindyal kept the classics but added a few Indian dishes to the menu. Deal seekers: in addition to weekend lunch, happy hour runs from noon to 4 PM on Saturdays and Sundays. Late lunch (starting at 3 PM on weekdays, and noon Friday through Sunday).

Honeymoon Chicken (NEW)

4201 Georgia Ave., NW

Petworth’s fried food haven just launched weekend brunch with comforting dishes such as fried chicken n’ waffles, breakfast burritos, and French toast. Diners can also pick from the regular all-day menu of crispy chicken, fish, sides, and more. Weekday lunch and weekend brunch.

Ivy City Smokehouse

1356 Okie St., NE

The low-key seafood spot in Ivy City layers salmon “candy” onto bagels, folds nova lox into scrambled eggs, and tops Benedicts with house-smoked fish. Biscuits and Belgian waffles are also made in house, as is the smoked fish for generous platters. Weekday lunch and weekend brunch.

Jaleo

480 Seventh St., NW

Diners can sip sangria or seasonal mimosas while diving into José Andrés’s Spanish menu. Brunch brings egg specials and brunch tasting menus (starting at $50), whereas lunch specials include plenty of Spanish sandwiches and an express set lunch ($24). Weekday lunch and weekend brunch.

Karma Modern Indian

611 Eye St., NW

In addition to a creative a la carte lunch menu, this modern Indian restaurant in Mount Vernon Triangle offers a three-course prix-fixe lunch ($34.50 per person). Also keep an eye out for rotating specials. Wednesday through Saturday lunch.

Kaliwa

751 Wharf St., SW

The all-day menu at this Filipino/Korean/Thai restaurant at the Wharf skips between lumpia spring rolls, satays, and larger plates of noodles, curries, and wood-grilled items. Grab a waterfront patio table in nice weather. Daily lunch.

Lapis

1847 Columbia Rd., NW

Matriarch Shamim Popal helms the kitchen at this family-owned Afghan bistro. It’s one of the rare Adams Morgan restaurants open daily for a sit-down lunch, as well as weekend brunch—all can be enjoyed on the indoor/outdoor dining room and patio. Weekday lunch and weekend brunch.

Laos in Town

250 K St., NE

The all-day menus at this bright, fiery Lao spot cater to omnivores and vegans alike. Go for crispy calamari showered in herbs and chilies, vegetable rolls, salads, noodles, and curries. An indoor/outdoor bar and patio are the place to be in nice weather. Weekday lunch and weekend brunch.

Makan

3400 11th St., NW

Former Maketto/Spoken English chef James Wozniuk’s modern Malaysian restaurant is transportive in both look and flavor. The dim sum-inspired brunch menu borrows from both Southeast Asian and American traditions—think bloody Marys spiced with lemongrass and ginger, homemade biscuits and coconut custard, or eggs in sambal. Weekend brunch only.

Maketto

1351 H St., NE

Erik Bruner-Yang’s Cambodian-Taiwanese restaurant serves an all-day menu, plus offerings from the upstairs coffee bar. Snag a place in the courtyard for bao buns, num pang sandwiches, noodle soups, and that famous fried chicken. Weekday lunch and Saturday brunch.

Menya Hosaki (NEW)

845 Upshur St., NW

Chef Eric Yoo’s tiny Petworth ramen shop has become a favorite amongst soup snobs since opening last year. Everything is homemade—from the tare seasoning for the broth to the noodles—and shines in bowls like truffle shoyu and robust tantan. Saturday lunch.

Ottoman Taverna

425 I St., NW

The Turkish dining room specializes in a variety of spreads, vegetable dishes, kebabs, and more. Diners can go al a carte for lunch and brunch. Other options include an all-you-can-eat-and-drink brunch ($39.50 per person) with bottomless mimosas, bloody Marys, coffee, and Turkish tea. Weekday lunch and weekend brunch.

Oyamel

401 Seventh St., NW

José Andrés’s butterfly-laden dining room features handmade tortillas with corn ground in-house. Try them in fried-fish tacos, or sample brunch dishes like huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, and of course, Mexican mimosas. Weekday lunch and weekend brunch.

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

1612 14th St., NW

The 14th Street oyster haven serves Gulf Coast plates like oysters Rockefeller, fried chicken, and wood-grilled redfish. There are also tasty cocktails and baked goods like ricotta beignets. Note to brunch lovers: the weekend menu starts on Friday. Brunch Friday through Sunday.

Residents Cafe & Bar

1306 18th St., NW

A lively crowd packs this Dupont cafe’s atmospheric patio, decked out in seasonal themes like cherry blossoms for spring, or a winter chalet. Cocktails are equally Insta-ready, matching a casual menu of toasts, sandwiches, and egg dishes. Weekend brunch only.

Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

Cleveland Park’s Israeli restaurant offers a range of enticing dishes for brunch such as harissa-marinated kebabs, eggplant or lamb Benedicts, and sandwiches on homemade Jerusalem bagels. Wash everything down with bottomless sparkling wine ($16) or pomegranate mimosas ($15). Weekend brunch only.

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave., NW; 1099 New York Ave., NW; 1100 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi’s pretty pasta houses offer a variety of afternoon menus, which vary by location. Diners can order a la carte from the all-day selection, try a prix-fixe “healthy Mediterranean lunch” ($34 per person), or go for brunch at the Van Ness branch. Lunch hours vary by location; brunch is at Van Ness only.

Stellina

399 Morse St., NE; 2800 S Randolph St., Arlington

The modern pizzerias from Italy natives Antonio Matarazzo and Matteo Veninipulls draw largely from southern Italy. Cacio e pepe is served as pizza or pasta, the oven turns out housemade porchetta, and there are sweet dishes like coffee-soaked brioche with tiramisu cream. Lunch Tuesday through Friday and weekend brunch (Union Market and Shirlington locations only).

Taqueria Habanero

3710 14th St., NW; 8145 Baltimore Ave., College Park

Some of the best chilaquiles in town can be found at this taqueria with locations in Columbia Heights and College Park. Diners can also try a huge variety of tasty tacos on homemade tortillas, mole enchiladas, and more—best enjoyed with a margarita. Weekday lunch and weekend brunch.

Timber Pizza Co.

809 Upshur St., NW

The team behind bagel powerhouse Call Your Mother offers breakfast from their sister Petworth pizza shop on weekends until 1 PM. The lineup is small but satisfying: egg-and-cheese-stuffed empanadas, wood-fired bagel sandwiches, and pizza bagels for those craving pepperoni at 8 AM. Weekend brunch.

Toki Underground

1234 H St., NE

It’s ramen all-day, every day at this cozy noodle-soup joint on H Street—plus brunch specials on weekends like soba waffles with fried chicken, bao buns stuffed with pork belly and tamago (sweet, seasoned egg), and breakfast ramen. Weekday lunch and weekend brunch.

Unconventional Diner

1207 Ninth St., NW

Breakfast and brunch are served daily from 9 AM until 4 PM at David Deshaies’ Shaw diner—lucky us, because it’s one of the tastiest morning options in town. Go for “s’eggsy” egg sandwiches, blueberry pancakes, or a healthy-ish chopped salad with hummus and lots of veggies. Brunch daily.

Zenebech

2420 18th St., NW

One of DC’s best and longest-running Ethiopian restaurants serves an all-day menu on weekends starting at 1 PM. We love the stuffed sambusa fritters, heaping vegetable platters, tibs, and kitfo. Homemade injera is worth the small upcharge. Weekend lunch.

