Here’s a List of the DC-Area Bars and Restaurants Closed Due to Coronavirus



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Many DC-area bars and restaurants are closing in the face of a Covid-19 health crisis—and mounting government regulations—either ceasing dine-in operations or temporarily shuttering. Here’s a list of who’s closed, and which businesses are exclusively offering takeout and/or delivery. We’ll update these lists as more information becomes available (email aspiegel@washingtonian.com to report a closure).

Temporarily Closed

Anchovy Social

All Souls

Boqueria

The Brixton

Compass Rose (as of March 16)

The Dabney (as of March 16, to-go launching soon)

DC Reynolds

Fiola

Hank’s Oyster Bar/ Hank’s Cocktail Bar

Hill’s Kitchen

Little Sesame

Maialino Mare

Maxwell Park (as of March 16)

Maydan (as of March 16)

Midlands

Minibar/Barmini

MGM National Harbor

Momofuku CCDC

New Columbia Distillers

The Dabney

The Pug

Roy Boys

Showtime

Sonny’s Pizza (takeout on 3/15 and will close 3/16)

Takeout/Delivery Only

2 Amys (Cathedral Heights): Takeout from the restaurant; call

Anju (Dupont Circle): Takeout ordering via website or call (beginning March 16)

All-Purpose (Shaw, Navy Yard): Delivery via Caviar

Bad Saint (Columbia Heights): Takeout from the restaurant

Boundary Stone (Bloomingdale): Delivery via Caviar

Call Your Mother (Park View): Takeout from the restaurant; call or in-person

Chiko (Dupont, Barracks Row): Takeout and delivery via Caviar and DoorDash (beginning March 16)

Emilie’s (Capitol Hill, as of March 16): Takeout from the restaurant; details TBD

Etto (Logan Circle): Takeout from the restaurant; call or order online

Izakaya Seki (Shaw): Takeout from the restaurant; call or online

Ivy & Coney (Shaw): Delivery and takeout via GrubHub

Mandu (Mt. Vernon Triangle): Takeout and delivery via Caviar (beginning March 16)

Neighborhood Restaurant Group (multiple area locations): All locations, including Red Apron, Iron Gate, and Hazel, will offer delivery via DoorDash/Caviar. Look for beer and wine delivery options soon.

Pom Pom (Petworth): Takeout from the restaurant (meals as well as items like toilet paper, frozen chicken, eggs, milk, and bottled water).

Red Hen (Bloomingdale): Takeout from the restaurant; call

ThinkFoodGroup Restaurants: Jaleo, China Chilcano, America Eats Tavern. Pickup meals, details coming soon.

Join the conversation!