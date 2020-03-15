Here’s a List of the DC-Area Bars and Restaurants Closed Due to Coronavirus

About Coronavirus 2020
Many DC-area bars and restaurants are closing in the face of a Covid-19 health crisis—and mounting government regulations—either ceasing dine-in operations or temporarily shuttering. Here’s a list of who’s closed, and which businesses are exclusively offering takeout and/or delivery. We’ll update these lists as more information becomes available (email aspiegel@washingtonian.com to report a closure).
Temporarily Closed
Anchovy Social
All Souls
Boqueria
The Brixton
Compass Rose (as of March 16)
The Dabney (as of March 16, to-go launching soon)
DC Reynolds
Fiola
Hank’s Oyster Bar/ Hank’s Cocktail Bar
Hill’s Kitchen
Little Sesame
Maialino Mare
Maxwell Park (as of March 16)
Maydan (as of March 16)
Midlands
Minibar/Barmini
MGM National Harbor
Momofuku CCDC
New Columbia Distillers
The Pug
Roy Boys
Showtime
Sonny’s Pizza (takeout on 3/15 and will close 3/16)
Takeout/Delivery Only
2 Amys (Cathedral Heights): Takeout from the restaurant; call
Anju (Dupont Circle): Takeout ordering via website or call (beginning March 16)
All-Purpose (Shaw, Navy Yard): Delivery via Caviar
Bad Saint (Columbia Heights): Takeout from the restaurant
Boundary Stone (Bloomingdale): Delivery via Caviar
Call Your Mother (Park View): Takeout from the restaurant; call or in-person
Chiko (Dupont, Barracks Row): Takeout and delivery via Caviar and DoorDash (beginning March 16)
Emilie’s (Capitol Hill, as of March 16): Takeout from the restaurant; details TBD
Etto (Logan Circle): Takeout from the restaurant; call or order online
Izakaya Seki (Shaw): Takeout from the restaurant; call or online
Ivy & Coney (Shaw): Delivery and takeout via GrubHub
Mandu (Mt. Vernon Triangle): Takeout and delivery via Caviar (beginning March 16)
Neighborhood Restaurant Group (multiple area locations): All locations, including Red Apron, Iron Gate, and Hazel, will offer delivery via DoorDash/Caviar. Look for beer and wine delivery options soon.
Pom Pom (Petworth): Takeout from the restaurant (meals as well as items like toilet paper, frozen chicken, eggs, milk, and bottled water).
Red Hen (Bloomingdale): Takeout from the restaurant; call
ThinkFoodGroup Restaurants: Jaleo, China Chilcano, America Eats Tavern. Pickup meals, details coming soon.