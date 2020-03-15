Here’s a List of the DC-Area Bars and Restaurants Closed Due to Coronavirus

About Coronavirus 2020
Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.
Many DC-area bars and restaurants are closing in the face of a Covid-19 health crisis—and mounting government regulations—either ceasing dine-in operations or temporarily shuttering. Here’s a list of who’s closed, and which businesses are exclusively offering takeout and/or delivery. We’ll update these lists as more information becomes available (email aspiegel@washingtonian.com to report a closure).
Temporarily Closed
Anchovy Social
All Souls
Boqueria
The Brixton
The Dabney (as of March 16, to-go launching soon)
DC Reynolds
Fiola
Hill’s Kitchen
Maialino Mare
Midlands
Minibar/Barmini
MGM National Harbor
Momofuku CCDC
New Columbia Distillers
The Pug
Takeout/Delivery Only
2 Amys: Takeout from the restaurant; call
Anju: Takeout ordering via website or call (beginning March 16)
All-Purpose: Delivery via Caviar
Boundary Stone: Delivery via Caviar
Call Your Mother: Takeout from the restaurant; call or in-person
Chiko: Takeout and delivery via Caviar and DoorDash (beginning March 16)
Emilie’s (as of March 16): Takeout from the restaurant; details TBD
Etto: Takeout from the restaurant; call
Izakaya Seki: Takeout from the restaurant; call or online
Ivy & Coney: Delivery and takeout via GrubHub
Mandu: Takeout and delivery via Caviar (beginning March 16)
Pom Pom: Takeout from the restaurant (meals as well as items like toilet paper, frozen chicken, eggs, milk, and bottled water).
Red Hen: Takeout from the restaurant; call
ThinkFoodGroup Restaurants—Jaleo, China Chilcano, America Eats Tavern