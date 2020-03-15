Here’s a List of the DC-Area Bars and Restaurants Closed Due to Coronavirus



Many DC-area bars and restaurants are closing in the face of a Covid-19 health crisis—and mounting government regulations—either ceasing dine-in operations or temporarily shuttering. Here’s a list of who’s closed, and which businesses are exclusively offering takeout and/or delivery. We’ll update these lists as more information becomes available (email aspiegel@washingtonian.com to report a closure).

Temporarily Closed

Anchovy Social

All Souls

Boqueria

The Brixton

The Dabney (as of March 16, to-go launching soon)

DC Reynolds

Fiola

Hill’s Kitchen

Maialino Mare

Midlands

Minibar/Barmini

MGM National Harbor

Momofuku CCDC

New Columbia Distillers

The Pug

Takeout/Delivery Only

2 Amys: Takeout from the restaurant; call

Anju: Takeout ordering via website or call (beginning March 16)

All-Purpose: Delivery via Caviar

Boundary Stone: Delivery via Caviar

Call Your Mother: Takeout from the restaurant; call or in-person

Chiko: Takeout and delivery via Caviar and DoorDash (beginning March 16)

Emilie’s (as of March 16): Takeout from the restaurant; details TBD

Etto: Takeout from the restaurant; call

Izakaya Seki: Takeout from the restaurant; call or online

Ivy & Coney: Delivery and takeout via GrubHub

Mandu: Takeout and delivery via Caviar (beginning March 16)

Pom Pom: Takeout from the restaurant (meals as well as items like toilet paper, frozen chicken, eggs, milk, and bottled water).

Red Hen: Takeout from the restaurant; call

ThinkFoodGroup Restaurants—Jaleo, China Chilcano, America Eats Tavern

