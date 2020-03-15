Food

Here’s a List of the DC-Area Bars and Restaurants Closed Due to Coronavirus

Plus, businesses that are offering takeout and delivery only.

Maialino Mare. Photograph by Scott Suchman
Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

Many DC-area bars and restaurants are closing in the face of a Covid-19 health crisis—and mounting government regulations—either ceasing dine-in operations or temporarily shuttering. Here’s a list of who’s closed, and which businesses are exclusively offering takeout and/or delivery. We’ll update these lists as more information becomes available (email aspiegel@washingtonian.com to report a closure).

Temporarily Closed

Anchovy Social

All Souls

Boqueria

The Brixton

The Dabney (as of March 16, to-go launching soon)

DC Reynolds

Fiola

Hill’s Kitchen

Maialino Mare

Midlands

Minibar/Barmini

MGM National Harbor

Momofuku CCDC

New Columbia Distillers

The Pug

Call Your Mother. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Takeout/Delivery Only

2 Amys: Takeout from the restaurant; call

Anju: Takeout ordering via website or call (beginning March 16)

All-Purpose: Delivery via Caviar 

Boundary Stone: Delivery via Caviar 

Call Your Mother: Takeout from the restaurant; call or in-person

Chiko: Takeout and delivery via Caviar and DoorDash (beginning March 16)

Emilie’s (as of March 16): Takeout from the restaurant; details TBD

Etto: Takeout from the restaurant; call

Izakaya Seki: Takeout from the restaurant; call or online

Ivy & Coney: Delivery and takeout via GrubHub

Mandu: Takeout and delivery via Caviar (beginning March 16)

Pom Pom: Takeout from the restaurant (meals as well as items like toilet paper, frozen chicken, eggs, milk, and bottled water).

Red Hen: Takeout from the restaurant; call 

ThinkFoodGroup Restaurants—Jaleo, China Chilcano, America Eats Tavern

