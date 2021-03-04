65 Wedding Bouquets We Love

If you’re looking for floral inspiration, particularly for wedding bouquets, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ve rounded up 65 real-wedding bouquets we love. If you’re just starting to plan and hoping some prettiness in the way of bridal bouquets will help inspire your bigger design picture, this list features an array florals, color palettes, textures, and styles linked to dozens of real weddings. If you’ve got most of your vision down and you’re just looking for help narrowing in on a bouquet, we’ve arranged the list by color for easy browsing. It’s not a comprehensive list of the bouquets we’ve loved, but we hope it’s a start to help you along your planning way. Scroll on to see what we mean.

White Bouquets We Love

1. A white bouquet for a Blue Willow-inspired wedding.

Bouquet by Springvale Floral; photograph by Feather & Fawn Photography. See more from this Virginia wedding here.

2. An all-baby’s breath bouquet.

Bouquet by J. Morris Flowers; photograph by Wolfcrest Photography. See more from this Virginia wedding here.

3. A bouquet of white florals and show-stopping magnolia leaves.

Bouquet by Willow Oak Flower & Herb Farm; photograph by Kir Tuben. See more from this wedding here.

4. A modest white bouquet for a science-themed wedding.

Bouquet by Sweet Root Village; photograph by K. Thompson Photography. See more from this wedding here.

5. A timeless round white bouquet for a June wedding.

Bouquet by Pretty Petals Floral; photograph by Terri Baskin Photography. See more from this Carnegie Institution for Science wedding here.

6. Cascading greenery plus white roses and peonies for a winery-wedding bouquet.

Bouquet by Edge Floral Event Design; photograph by James Anderson Photography. See more from this wedding here.

7. A white bouquet with a “modern, organic” feel for a green-and-white wedding at the Showroom.

Bouquet by Holly Heider Chapple Flowers; photograph by Vicki Grafton. See more from this DC wedding here.

8. A lush white bouquet for a green-white-and-navy wedding.

Bouquet by Atelier Ashley Flowers; photograph by Liz Fogarty. See more from this DC winery wedding here.

9. A white bouquet for a “modern romantic” wedding with black accents.

Bouquet by Bee Inspired Events; photograph by Sarah Shank Photography. See more from this DAR wedding here.

10. A classic white bouquet for a “classic meets modern” wedding.

Bouquet by Floral & Bloom; photograph by Audra Wrisley Photography. See more from this wedding at Potomac View Terrace here.

11. A round white bouquet for a greenery-filled wedding.

Bouquet by Bee Inspired Events; photograph by Iris Mannings Photograph. See more from this wedding, featuring a mixed-metal geometric theme here.

12. A modest white bouquet for a tented wedding with fun and quirky touches.

Bouquet by Hedge Fine Blooms; photograph by Finn Lively Photography. See more from this Charlottesville vineyard wedding here.

13. A white bouquet with a freshly-picked feel for a countryside wedding.

Bouquet by Sidra Forman; photograph by Kristen Gardner Photography. See more from this woodsy-set wedding.

14. An elegant white bouquet for an orange-accented wedding.

Bouquet by Sweet Root Village; photograph by Adam Barnes Fine Art Photography. See more from this fruit-inspired DAR wedding here.

15. A chic white bouquet for a modern wedding at The Line Hotel.

Bouquet by Steelcut Flower Co.; photograph by Nichole Meredith Photography. See more from this modern DC wedding here.

16. A creamy white bouquet for a wedding at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

Bouquet by Edge Floral Design; photograph by Alicia Lacey Photography. See more from this European-inspired wedding here.

17. A lush white bouquet for a wedding at Shadow Creek Farm.

Bouquet by Lark Floral; photograph by Lieb Photographic. See more from this rustic wedding here.

18. A cascading white and muted-green bouquet for a Virginia wedding.

Bouquet by Nana Floral Events; photograph by Sidney Leigh Photography. See more from this country club wedding here.

White Bouquets With Something Blue We Love

19. Pops of blue in a whimsical white bouquet for a green-and-white wedding with blue accents.

Bouquet by Love Blooms; photograph by Angelika Johns Photography. See more from this hotel wedding here.

20. A blue-white-and-green bouquet for a “marshy chic” fall wedding outside.

Bouquet by Fleurish; photograph by Caroline Lima Photography. See more from this November Eastern Shore wedding here.

Pastel Bouquets We Love

21. A bouquet of pastel and blue for a chinoiserie garden party-themed wedding.

Bouquet by Event Studio; photograph by Birds of a Feather Photography. See more from this blue-and-white wedding here.

22. A white and pink pastel bouquet for an outdoor wedding in June.

Bouquet by Wild Pollen Design; photograph by Lauren Swann Photography. See more from this Stone Tower Winery wedding here.

23. A round, pastel-pink-and-white bouquet for a rooftop wedding.

Bouquet by Toulies en Fleur; photograph by Love Life Images. See more from this Newseum wedding here.

24. All muted pastel tones in the bouquet for a greenery-and-blush wedding.

Bouquet by Nova Floral Company; photograph by Birds of a Feather Photography. See more from this outdoor-and-barn-wedding here.

25. A lush bouquet with pastel blooms for a May wedding.

Bouquet by Nature Composed; photograph by Lisa Blume Photography. See more from this springtime wedding here.

26. An organic bouquet of pinks, pastels, and white for a Greek wedding.

Bouquet by Darling & Daughters; photograph by Sarah Bradshaw Photography. See more from this wedding here.

27. A classic-meets-boho pastel bouquet for a classic-meets-boho wedding.

Bouquet by Floral and Bloom; photograph by Kristen Gardner Photography. See more from this DC wedding here.

28. A blush bouquet for a blush wedding.

Bouquet byNova Florals; photograph by Caroline Lima Photography. See more from this Spy Museum wedding here.

29. A pastel bouquet with lots of greenery for a November wedding that featured a biscuit bar.

Bouquet by Canopy Floral Co.; photograph by Katie Nesbitt Photography. See more from this November wedding here.

30. A King Protea bloom draws the spotlight to this cascading pastel bouquet.

Bouquet by Flor De Casa; photograph by Les Loups. See more from this boho wedding here.

31. Varying hues of pink and white for a blue-and-pink wedding.

Bouquet by Highway to Hill; photograph by Alicia Lacey Photography. See more from this Maryland wedding here.

Bouquets We Love With Purple

32. A purple-and-pink bouquet for a pink summer wedding.

Bouquet by Loblolly Farm; photograph by Jenna Leigh Photography. See more from this June wedding here.

33. A show-stopping bouquet for a secret-garden themed wedding.

Bouquet by Eight Tree Street Florist; photograph by Ali Rae Haney Photography. See more from this summer wedding here.

34. All the pastels for a rainbow-pastel wedding.

Bouquet by J Morris Flowers; photograph by Hannah Bjorndal Photography. See more from this fall wedding.

35. A moody purple palette for a Capitol Hill ceremony and a Meridian House reception.

Bouquet by Darling & Daughters; photograph by Lauren Louise Photography. See more from this May wedding here.

Bouquets We Love With Bright Pinks and Orange

36. A brightly colored bouquet for a brightly colored wedding, featuring colorful smoke bombs.

Bouquet by Cultivate Event Co.; photograph by Rachel E. H. Photography. See more from this vibrant summer wedding here.

37. This pink bouquet was designed to complement the bride’s pink floral gown.

Bouquet by Amaryllis Floral and Event Design; photograph by Elisa Bricker. See more from this Goodstone Inn elopement here.

38. A peach-and-0range bouquet for a garden wedding with a retro-inspired flair.

Bouquet by Colleen West; photograph by Lauren Swann Photography. See more from this fall Maryland wedding here.

39. A bouquet with a freshly picked feel to complement a cobalt blue, peach, coral, and fuchsia color scheme.

Bouquet by Floral & Bloom; photograph by Emily Blumberg Photography. See more from this Mediterranean-inspired wedding here.

40. The florals, including this vibrant bouquet, were front-and-center at a garden-set micro-wedding.

Bouquet by Pretty Petals Floral & Event Design; photograph by Terri Baskin Photography. See more from this July wedding here.

41. A citrus-inspired bouquet for a citrus-themed wedding.

Bouquet by Sophie Felts Floral Design; photograph by Kristen Gardner Photography. More from this May wedding here.

42. A small, organic-feeling bundle for an intimate ceremony and a larger reception at Long View Gallery.

Bouquet by Sweet Root Village; photograph by Lauren Balingit. See more from this September wedding in DC here.

43. An orange, white, and yellow bouquet for an elegant farmhouse wedding.

Bouquet by LynnVale Studios; photograph by Kurstin Roe Photography. See more from this wedding, featured on our Winter/Spring 2020 cover here.

44. A whimsical, colorful bouquet for a whimsical, colorful September wedding.

Bouquet by Westvirjeni; photograph by Candice Adelle Photography. See more from this Stone Tower Winery wedding here.

45. Bright, local, socially conscious florals popped against a wedding party in varying shades of blue.

Bouquet by Cedar & Lime, Co.; photograph by Taylor Rose Photography. More from this eco-friendly wedding here.

46. A vibrant bouquet to complement the decor of a vibrant Indian-fusion wedding.

Bouquet by JR Flowers; photograph Manali Sontakke Photography. See more from this Cherry-Blossom-season wedding.

47. A bright, round bouquet with blooms that perfectly match the bride’s lipstick.

Bouquet by Designs by Oochay; photograph by JB Elliott Photography. See more from this Westin Georgetown wedding here.

48. A bright pink floral bouquet for a rustic, brightly colored Virginia wedding.

Bouquet by Holly Heider Chapple Flowers; photograph by Luck & Love Photography. See more from this June Virginia wedding here.

49. A bright pink and white bouquet for a classic DC wedding.

Bouquet by Cedar & Lime; photograph by Audra Wrisley Photography. See more from this wedding here.

50. A grand bright pink-green-and-white bouquet for a DAR wedding in July.

Bouquet by Flowers By Lisa; photograph by Terri Baskin Photography. See more from this DC wedding here.

Bouquets We Love In Red

51. White and green with a little touch of crimson.

Bouquet by Eight Tree Street Floral; photograph by Emily Blumberg. More from this wedding here.

52. A jewel-toned bouquet for a jewel-toned wedding.

Bouquet by Bend in the River Farm; photograph by Maddy Williams Photography. More from this music-inspired Shadow Creek wedding here.

53. A chic balance of color, for a chic October wedding.

Bouquet by Petals and Promises; photograph by Lisa Boggs Photography. More from this October wedding here.

54. Bold, colorful blooms for a hotel wedding full of greenery and bridesmaids donning different shades.

Bouquet by Flowers at 38; photograph by Rebecca Wilcher Photography. More from this Eaton Hotel wedding here.

55. Red, white, and green wrapped in cascading ribbon for a backyard wedding.

Bouquet by Westvirjeni; photograph by Stefanie Kamerman Photography. More from this backyard wedding here.

56. A bold red-and-white bouquet for a fall wedding at Meridian house

Bouquet by Hnblooms; photograph by Winnie Dora Photography. More from this DC wedding here.

57. A round bouquet in red, ivory, and pink for a glamorous hotel wedding.

Bouquet by The Floral Guru; photograph by Elizabeth Fogarty Photography. More from this DC wedding here.

58. Bright red pops in a bouquet for an end-of-summer-themed wedding at Meridian House.

Bouquet by Growing Wild Florist; photograph by Emily Alyssa Photography. See more from this DC wedding here.

59. Varying hues of pink, red, and peach for a green-and-pink DC wedding.

Bouquet by Sugar Taylor Co.; photograph by Kristen Gardner Photography More from this wedding here.

60. A statement bouquet of red, orange, blue, green, and white for a District Winery wedding.

Bouquet by Elegance & Simplicity; photograph by Mason Photography. More from this DC wedding here.

61. A red-and-green bouquet for a November wedding at the Fillmore.

Bouquet by Sweet Root Village; photograph by Lock and Company Photography. More from this Maryland wedding here.

More Bouquets We Love

62. Creamy blooms paired with greenery and tiny specks of blue, for this Pantone-blue themed wedding.

Bouquet by Floral & Bloom; photograph by Abby Jiu Photography. More from this Virginia wedding here.

63. Muted blooms, navy berries, and trailing touches of brown for this fall-inspired DAR wedding.

Bouquet by Sweet Root Village; photograph by Lisa Boggs Photography. More from this DC wedding here.

64. An all-green bouquet for a rustic fall Virginia winery wedding.

Bouquet by Gregory Britt Design; photograph by Amy Smith Photography. See more from this Virginia wedding here.

65. Cascading blooms of moody reds and orange for a brunch wedding Iron Gate.

Bouquet by Uncloudy Studio; photograph by Coral Dove Photography See more from this DC wedding here.

