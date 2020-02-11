Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington
Martinis stirred tableside at Pineapple and Pearls.

Tableside martinis. Crackly-skinned whole duck. DIY fried-oyster sandwiches. Those are just a few of the things that knocked us out during our exploration of the area’s dining scene. (We visited more than 300 places to bring you this ranked list.) Here are the tables you should seek out in 2020.

