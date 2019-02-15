Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

Pastry chef Ziggy Evelyn's layer cakes at Elle. Photograph by Scott Suchman.

From the edge of DC’s Wharf to the streets of Falls Church and Silver Spring, Washington’s dining scene became even more turbocharged this year. We visited 300-plus restaurants to bring you this list of our favorite places to eat. And we ranked every one.

